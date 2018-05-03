Emmis Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Call

Emmis Communications

19:38 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 10, 2018, Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results. Emmis Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smulyan and EVP/CFO/Treasurer Ryan Hornaday will host the call.

After opening comments, Smulyan and Hornaday will respond to questions submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.

To access the earnings call, please dial in at 1-517-623-4891.

DATE/TIME: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Eastern

9 a.m.

Central

8 a.m.

Mountain

7 a.m.

Pacific

6 a.m.

CALL NAME/PASSCODE: Emmis

MODERATORS: Jeff Smulyan, Ryan Hornaday

PLEASE NOTE: To facilitate call entry, we recommend that you place your call five minutes before the scheduled start time.

CALL PLAYBACK: A digital playback of the call will be available until 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 17 by dialing 402.220.9775.

