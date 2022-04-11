Emmitt's Las Vegas Announces Head Chef Rainer Schwarz

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Emmitt's team in creating a world-renowned destination for all things food and beverage," said Chef Rainer. "We are in the process of creating a menu that is sure to reach flavor perfection, showcasing a delicious array of seasonal ingredients."

Chef Rainer is currently the executive chef for the company's restaurants in Orange County, CA: Driftwood Kitchen, Hendrix at Ocean Ranch, The Deck on Laguna Beach, and The Bungalows on Laguna Beach. Taking on a new twist to "all-American" food, Chef Rainer is known for his rotisserie from rosemary-lemon chicken to leg of Colorado lamb that bring in his customers week after week.

"We sought the best culinary minds throughout the country and bringing in Chef Rainer to assist us in developing our menu is a pinnacle step in creating a memorable experience," said Jim Hensely, Director of Operations at Emmitt's. "We are excited to bring this master to our organization and provide an elite culinary experience to elevate our prime destination."

Emmitt's restaurant and venue is located near some of the highest traffic locations in Las Vegas including The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort.

About Emmitt Smith

Emmitt James Smith III is a professional football icon, businessman, entrepreneur, and family man. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) as the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 of his 15 professional seasons. The 1990 first-round draft pick's legendary career resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, eight Pro Bowl appearances, NFL 100 All-Time Team member and holding the record as the NFL's all-time leading rusher (a record that still stands today). After his playing days, Smith made the transition to exploring various ventures including football analyst, author and an appearance on ABC's hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As a businessman and entrepreneur, Smith runs several companies spanning real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

Chef Rainer Schwarz

Rainer has twenty-five years' experience as Executive Chef / Director of Food & Beverage in 4 and 5 Star Hotel properties. Rainer has successfully operated the iconic F&B outlets, "The Deck and Driftwood", as the Pacific Edge Hotel for the past 9 years including making them profitable and successfully operating them profitably during the COVID Pandemic for Morgan Stanley and Highgate Hospitality. Rainer was a partner at Skylar Hospitality Management Company, and has participated in high profile media events and TV appearances such as: Food & Wine (Aspen CO), E-Entertainment, Masters of Food and Wine: Annual Event at the Highlands Inn Hotel (Carmel, CA), Emmy Awards, Blockbuster Awards and TV Guide Awards. He has designed, concepted, outfitted, trained and opened over twenty restaurants and hotels. Rainer is a member of the Manager. Awards: Star Diamond Award "American Academy of Hospitality," One of the "Six Hot Chef," Angelino Magazine, Voted "Best of 3" in Los Angeles by Gourmet Magazine and "Top Ten Best Restaurants" Los Angeles Magazine. Publications: Gourmet Magazine, Bon Appetite, Wine Spectator, L.A. Times, L.A Magazine, Der Feinschmecker, Angelino Magazine, Splash Magazine, Buzz Magazine, CNN, KCAL 9 and E-Channel. Rainer has a B.S. in Hotel & Restaurant Business from Oberwollanig, Villach, Austria.

About Trilogy Group F&B, LLC

Owners and operators of Emmitt's Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue located in Las Vegas, Trilogy Group brings to life the personality and class of the football legend in this new hot spot. Chris Schroeder is the Managing Member and brings a wealth of experience in the branding and hospitality industry, including many legacy projects in Las Vegas. Robert Low and his team, Springfield, MO bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and resources to the project. Finally, EJ Smith Enterprises, LLC manages the Emmitt Smith likeness and branding throughout the property.

ESG Statement

Doing the right thing defines who we are as a responsible business and integrity is essential to everything we do.

As we strive to be a global F&B outlet, ESG is integrated in all aspects and will play an important role in helping business to grow and prosper. As we strive to be a market leader in our sector, we recognize that there is increased stakeholder interest in how we do business, where and who we do business with and the level of our ambition and action to integrate and manage ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) risks into our business operations.

Our commitment to improve our social and environmental performance demonstrates a strong, well-informed management attitude and a values-led culture that is both alert and responsive to the challenges and opportunities of doing business responsibly and sustainably.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

(310) 395-5050

[email protected]

SOURCE Trilogy Group F&B, LLC