Emmitt's Las Vegas Brings on Rockwell Group as Interior Designer

The award-winning global architecture and design firm is crafting a unique and individual narrative concept for Emmitt Smith's Las Vegas destination

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmitt's Las Vegas – set to open later this year – has named Rockwell Group as its interior designer. The interdisciplinary architecture and design firm will oversee all aspects relating to architectural and interior design including creating custom furniture and lighting fixtures.

The restaurant from Pro Football Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Emmitt Smith will have seating for up to 360 between the two-story main restaurant, bar/lounge, test kitchen, Player's Lounge, and additional private dining areas. Smith's latest project has seasoned Executive Chef Rainer Schwarz at the helm and will be a top tier destination for elegant dining, dynamic live concerts, exclusive tastings, and other elite events. Appropriately located at Fashion Show Las Vegas on the Strip, which attracts more than 42 million visitors annually, Emmitt's placement near some of the highest traffic locations in the city will only elevate the already high-profile area.

"I understand the value of having great teammates to support me to be the best in all my pursuits," said Smith. "Our partners at Rockwell Group understand my vision and are able to make it a reality that will drive the business into a world-class destination for tourists and residents alike."

Overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, Emmitt's will offer a high-end, fine dining experience inspired by a classic American grill and a second level that will host "The Deck," which can accommodate watch parties, live concerts, and other events. This second level will also house "The Player's Lounge," a VIP space to watch sports and events during the day with the ability to convert into a lounge at night. Oversized elements and sleek, luxurious materials will add a sense of Las Vegas glamour.

"Rockwell Group is thrilled to partner with Emmitt Smith on this unique and spectacular project on the iconic Strip," said Shawn Sullivan, Partner, Rockwell Group. "Drawing on our hospitality expertise and decades of experience designing for live events, we're creating a new destination for dining, live concerts, watch parties and other events."

Upon arrival, guests will pass through a slatted iron gate flanked by atmospheric sconces, and then proceed through a chic indoor-outdoor passageway lined with lush trees.

A grand entry will feature 360-degree vaulted, double-height walnut and leather walls inspired by the shape of whiskey barrels. Integrated glass cases will showcase a selection of private blended whiskeys, among an offering of additional premier spirits. In the Player's Lounge there will be large, enclosed liquor displays featuring the latest technology to showcase ultra-high-end liquors, and exclusive wine from VIP's private collection. NFT and Digital wine-based art collectibles will also be showcased as holograms, constantly rotating throughout the night.

The cantilevered check-in desk and large spiral marble staircase lets one know that something extraordinary awaits both at street level and the one above. A giant chandelier soars overhead, visible from both levels. As patrons make their way into the Bar, they are met by a stunning, curved wood suspended ceiling, washed with embedded LED lights. Comprising thousands of feet of bent wood as light ribbon, it continues into the Dining Room beyond. The main Dining Room, which is divided from the Bar by a curved banquette, is executed in a sumptuous palette drawn from the colors of whiskey and cognac with glowing accents in copper mesh.

On the upper level, an upscale Player's Lounge will be the ultimate VIP area, with flexible configurations for different types of events. The focal point is a dramatically lit bar, tucked behind an architectural portal. Ebonized wood and gently glowing wainscoting wrap the space in an ethereal warmth. The ceiling features the fluid geometry of a grip of hexagons that curve down to meet caged lighting fixtures. Finally, two convertible exclusive VIP rooms will be available for private events.

Also on the upper level, The Deck is a flexible outdoor area that can be used for al fresco dining and cocktail parties as well as live concerts. A green room gives performers a place to hang out before going on stage.

The venue's distinctive location and design offers exclusive sponsor and branding opportunities for like-minded brands that fit the Emmitt Smith esthetic. From high-traffic sightlines, multiple LED screens that captivate foot traffic to the two stages within the venue, Emmitt's Las Vegas brings a unique take for marketers and advertisers alike.

About Emmitt Smith

Emmitt James Smith III is a professional football icon, businessman, entrepreneur, and family man. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) as the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 of his 15 professional seasons. The 1990 first-round draft pick's legendary career resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, eight Pro Bowl appearances, NFL 100 All-Time Team member and holding the record as the NFL's all-time leading rusher (a record that still stands today). After his playing days, Smith made the transition to exploring various ventures including football analyst, author and a championship appearance on ABC's hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As a businessman and entrepreneur, Smith runs several companies spanning real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants and hotels, to cultural and educational institutions, to airport terminals, festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. Honors and recognition include the 2016 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; two Emmy Awards for production design for the Oscars (2021 and 2010) the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

About Trilogy Group F&B, LLC

Owners and operators of Emmitt's Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue located in Las Vegas, Trilogy Group brings to life the personality and class of the football legend in this new hot spot. Chris Schroeder is the Managing Member and brings a wealth of experience in the branding and hospitality industry, including many legacy projects in Las Vegas. Robert Low and his team, Springfield, MO bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and resources to the project. Finally, EJ Smith Enterprises, LLC manages the Emmitt Smith likeness and branding throughout the property.

