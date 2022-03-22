EMMY® & NAACP Image Award-Winner Rushion McDonald, U.S. Army ROTC, and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Hosts HBCU College Day at Texas Southern University

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMMY® and NAACP Image Award-winning TV/Film/Radio Producer and 3815 Media, Inc. founder Rushion McDonald - in partnership with the U.S. Army ROTC and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community - will host the HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo at Texas Southern University. Taking place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Houston, TX, 10 AM – 4 PM at University Plaza, the HBCU College Day and Career Expo is FREE. The event showcases HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and some will offer on-the-spot enrollment and scholarship opportunities for high school juniors and seniors who bring their high school transcripts and SAT/ACT scores. Plus an opportunity to meet career recruiters from several branches of the military and the U.S. Army ROTC. There will also be live musical entertainment featuring RCA Inspiration Artist DOE and R&B girl group Cette 3, steppers, TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Prairie View A&M graduate Ken Houston. Rushion's co-host will be Actress/Entrepreneur Journey Carter, who also attends Prairie View A&M.

HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo-at Texas Southern University (TSU)-Houston-April 2nd

Texas Southern University (TSU) is a public HBCU in Houston and one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive HBCUs. Celebrating 95 years since it was established in 1927, TSU offers over 100 academic programs and concentrations and serves nearly 10,000 undergraduates and graduates. Other HBCUs slated to be in attendance are: Prairie View A&M (Prairie View, TX); Huston-Tillotson University (Austin, TX); Langston University (Langston, OK); Grambling State University (Grambling, LA); Alcorn State University (Lorman, MS); Jackson State University (Jackson, MS); Miles College (Fairfield, AL); and Jarvis Christian College (Hawkins, TX). The HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo and Rushion McDonald are being recognized with a proclamation from the City of Houston for highlighting the legacy of HBCU's "Black Excellence."

On a mission to empower youth through education and opportunities – not only in the U.S. Army, but in the civilian workforce – the U.S. Army is excited to partner with HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo to help thousands of African-American students with college and career readiness. We are an innovative team of empowered, accountable and trustworthy leaders that competes for quality talent who are motivated, resilient, and fit to WIN, because WINNING MATTERS!

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have reputations for producing extremely bright and well-educated professionals. Drawing from the talent that exists in HBCUs is crucial to the Army's efforts, not only to increase diversity, but to simply recruit talented and capable individuals to fill the crucial positions we have available.

Each year, more than 5,000 young men and women become Army Officers through Army ROTC. Last year Army ROTC awarded $342 million to more than 13,000 scholarship winners from over 1,000 universities across the United States – Including nearly two-dozen HBCUs. To learn more about Army's educational and career opportunities, please visit www.GoArmy.com

TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded over $300 million in scholarships for students and 85% of TMCF program participants graduate in 4 years. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, equity programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top-tier employers seeking highly-qualified talent for competitive internships and coveted job opportunities. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

"We are delighted to co-host the HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo at Texas Southern University," TMCF Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Horton said. "Finding partners with shared values is a high priority for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the students we serve. Rushion McDonald and the U.S. Army ROTC, like TMCF, are committed to education and serving its community."

Another featured sponsor of the HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo is the National Football League. Pre-register for the event and obtain more information at: https://www.hbcuawards.com/houston .

HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo

Saturday April 2nd, 2022

10 AM - 4 PM

Texas Southern University, University Plaza

3100 Cleburne St.

Houston, TX 77004

3815 Media, Inc. is a branding, marketing and production company. Rushion McDonald is well-known in the entertainment industry for being the brand architect of Steve Harvey's multi-media entertainment career, and Stephen A. Smith's business manager. Rushion is the creator/host of the Money Making Conversations master class, the #1 syndicated weekend show on Black radio, where he shares advice on success and interviews successful celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Contact:

W&W Public Relations

Jacinda Chen / [email protected]

646-228-1295

SOURCE 3815 Media