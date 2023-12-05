Emmy Award-Nominated Actor Ed Begley, Jr. To Receive 13th Annual Experience, Strength And Hope Award For His Recently Published Book: "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir"

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is honored to be a co-sponsor this year of Writers In Treatment's 13th Annual Experience, Strength and Hope Award on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

John Taylor, co-founder and bassist for Duran Duran and a past recipient, will present this year's award to actor Ed Begley, Jr. during an unforgettable evening that will be hosted by comedienne Paula Poundstone. The event with will open with a spoken word performance by James Black, star of The Family Business. Entertainment will also be provided by comedienne Wendy Liebman and musical guest Julian Velard.

The Experience, Strength and Hope Award is given to well-known individuals who have written courageous and honest memoirs about their journey from addiction to recovery. Previous recipients have been invited to attend, including: Academy Award-winning actor Lou Gossett, Jr.; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; star of Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin; Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano; actress Mackenzie Phillips; TV and radio broadcaster Pat O'Brien; journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell; and actor Danny Trejo.

"Alcohol Justice is proud to support Writers in Treatment and this year's Experience, Strength and Hope event," stated Cruz Avila, Alcohol Justice Executive Director. "We salute Ed Begley Jr., for his inspiring memoir and Leonard Buschel for shining the spotlight on stories that can change people's lives."

In Begley's "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir," he shares hilarious and poignant stories focusing on his relationship with his legendary father, adventures with Hollywood icons, the origins of his environmental activism, addiction and recovery, and his lifelong search for wisdom and common ground.

"We are excited to honor Ed Begley, Jr., whose candid and revealing memoir imparts his incredible wisdom," said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment. "The past few years have been a challenge for those in need of sobriety. By offering his humor and encouraging voice, Mr. Begley has inspired those who need help to begin their path to recovery."

Writers In Treatment

Founded in 2008 by author and addiction expert, Leonard Lee Buschel and famed director Robert Downey, Sr., Writers In Treatment produces and presents events dedicated to the concept that 'treatment works and recovery is possible.' The organization helps those suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, and other self-destructive behaviors find treatment sources for their illness. To learn more, visit www.writersintreatment.org.

Alcohol Justice

Founded in 1987, Alcohol Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that envisions healthy communities free of the alcohol industry's negative impact. Alcohol Justice prevents the proliferation of misuse of alcohol and other related drugs and reduces the harms associated with populations targeted by the alcohol industry through evidence-informed advocacy and community organizing. Please visit www.AlcoholJustice.org to learn more.

Contact: Michael Scippa (415) 847-3006

SOURCE Alcohol Justice