Emmy Award-Nominated Actor Ed Begley, Jr. To Receive 13th Annual Experience, Strength And Hope Award For His Recently Published Book: "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir"

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

05 Dec, 2023, 18:13 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is honored to be a co-sponsor this year of Writers In Treatment's 13th Annual Experience, Strength and Hope Award on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

John Taylor, co-founder and bassist for Duran Duran and a past recipient, will present this year's award to actor Ed Begley, Jr. during an unforgettable evening that will be hosted by comedienne Paula Poundstone. The event with will open with a spoken word performance by James Black, star of The Family Business. Entertainment will also be provided by comedienne Wendy Liebman and musical guest Julian Velard.

The Experience, Strength and Hope Award is given to well-known individuals who have written courageous and honest memoirs about their journey from addiction to recovery. Previous recipients have been invited to attend, including: Academy Award-winning actor Lou Gossett, Jr.; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; star of Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin; Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano; actress Mackenzie Phillips; TV and radio broadcaster Pat O'Brien; journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell; and actor Danny Trejo.

"Alcohol Justice is proud to support Writers in Treatment and this year's Experience, Strength and Hope event," stated Cruz Avila, Alcohol Justice Executive Director. "We salute Ed Begley Jr., for his inspiring memoir and Leonard Buschel for shining the spotlight on stories that can change people's lives."

In Begley's "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir," he shares hilarious and poignant stories focusing on his relationship with his legendary father, adventures with Hollywood icons, the origins of his environmental activism, addiction and recovery, and his lifelong search for wisdom and common ground.

"We are excited to honor Ed Begley, Jr., whose candid and revealing memoir imparts his incredible wisdom," said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment. "The past few years have been a challenge for those in need of sobriety. By offering his humor and encouraging voice, Mr. Begley has inspired those who need help to begin their path to recovery."

Writers In Treatment
Founded in 2008 by author and addiction expert, Leonard Lee Buschel and famed director Robert Downey, Sr., Writers In Treatment produces and presents events dedicated to the concept that 'treatment works and recovery is possible.' The organization helps those suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, and other self-destructive behaviors find treatment sources for their illness. To learn more, visit www.writersintreatment.org.

Alcohol Justice
Founded in 1987, Alcohol Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that envisions healthy communities free of the alcohol industry's negative impact. Alcohol Justice prevents the proliferation of misuse of alcohol and other related drugs and reduces the harms associated with populations targeted by the alcohol industry through evidence-informed advocacy and community organizing. Please visit www.AlcoholJustice.org to learn more.

Contact: Michael Scippa (415) 847-3006

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Also from this source

Worst Practices: New Report Sheds Light on CA Legislature's Reckless Alcohol Deregulating; BAC to the Future? More States Join the Move to Reform; Alcohol Action Network Receives National Recognition; Dunkin' Spiked Brings Shame to Ben Affleck

Worst Practices: New Report Sheds Light on CA Legislature's Reckless Alcohol Deregulating; BAC to the Future? More States Join the Move to Reform; Alcohol Action Network Receives National Recognition; Dunkin' Spiked Brings Shame to Ben Affleck

Alcohol Justice just published its Fall eNews. The quick-read highlights current stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and...
Las peores prácticas: un nuevo informe arroja luz sobre la temeraria desregulación del alcohol por parte de la legislatura de California; ¿y la tasa de alcoholemia hacia el futuro? Más estados se unen a la reforma; Alcohol Action Network recibe un reconocimiento nacional; Dunkin' Spiked avergüenza a Ben Affleck

Las peores prácticas: un nuevo informe arroja luz sobre la temeraria desregulación del alcohol por parte de la legislatura de California; ¿y la tasa de alcoholemia hacia el futuro? Más estados se unen a la reforma; Alcohol Action Network recibe un reconocimiento nacional; Dunkin' Spiked avergüenza a Ben Affleck

Alcohol Justice acaba de publicar sus Fall eNews. El resumen rápido destaca historias actuales sobre travesuras de la industria del alcohol y las...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.