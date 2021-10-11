Emmy Award Winner Miles O'Brien Named Chair of "Less Cancer" Board

I have lost too many loved ones to cancer over the years. It is high time we develop a better understanding of the environmental causes of this scourge. Bill Couzens and Less Cancer have been the vanguard on this crucial topic, sparking a national conversation among academics, politicians, policy advocates and the general public. I am honored to help this organization in any way I can.— Miles O'Brien

Miles O'Brien is the science correspondent for the PBS NewsHour; a producer, director, writer and correspondent for the PBS documentary programs NOVA and FRONTLINE; and an aviation analyst for CNN. He owns MOBIAS Media, Inc., a production company that creates award-winning documentary films for PBS and other educational and corporate clients.

For nearly 17 of his 39 years in the news business, O'Brien was a staff correspondent and anchor for CNN, based in Atlanta and New York. He served as the network's science, environment and aerospace correspondent and the anchor of various programs, including American Morning. He has won numerous awards, including six Emmys, a Peabody and a DuPont.

George Ohrstrom is co-chair of the Piedmont Environmental Council and chair of the Clarke County Planning Commission. He is also a member of the Clarke County Easement Authority, the Berryville Area Development Authority, and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. He is past president of the Friends of the Shenandoah River. An avid fly-fisherman, Ohrstrom founded The Downstream Project to promote natural resource conservation through visual arts and the internet. The charity helps regional non-profits in the Shenandoah Valley and Chesapeake Bay watersheds with their online needs.

Rob Marino is executive director of the Fauquier Free Clinic in Warrenton, VA, providing primary medical, dental, and mental health care services to low-income families in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties in Virginia. He has served on the board of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable clinics as well as the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County.

Less Cancer Founder and President Bill Couzens said, "Less Cancer takes pride in facilitating continuing medical education in prevention for physicians, nurses and public health professionals. We are thrilled to have these leaders join the board to advance the cause of cancer prevention."

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer" (LessCancer.org). Based in Warrenton, VA, the organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer prevention. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer.

