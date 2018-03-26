Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS' The Doctors Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™

The segment, which highlights the many health and wellness benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), features medical cannabis expert and doctor Bonni Goldstein M.D and hosts ER physician Dr. Travis Stork, plastic surgeon and reconstructive surgery expert Dr. Andrew Ordon and board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry.

The product featured, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, is a pure non-GMO hemp oil, unmodified and sourced straight from the hemp plant. RSHO™ is extracted from hemp cultivated free of chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides in the foothills of Northern Europe.

"Real Scientific Hemp Oil is the product that put our Company on the map and positioned us as a leader in the CBD hemp oil industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that this national TV exposure will help even more people across the nation understand why they should be taking a daily supplement of CBD."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. sells RSHO™ through its distribution subsidiary, HempMeds®. HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

