Emmy Award-Winning Imagination Movers Release New Album, "Blue Skies"

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, the Imagination Movers will release "Blue Skies," the 11th album from the Emmy-winning rockers. The New Orleans-based group will soon celebrate 22 years of creating music for kids and parents to enjoy together. The 12 tracks oscillate from silly to sincere while featuring the Movers' usual catchy choruses, inspired wordplay, and robust pop-rock arrangements.

Boosted by their eponymous Disney+ television show, the Movers continue to hold the banner for quality indie children's music that can exist on a playlist alongside bands like Wet Leg, Twenty-One Pilots, Circa Waves, and Middle Kids.

The new album's first single, "Ice Cream Sandwich," is a pop-punk confection with a call-and-response section as sweet as its subject matter.

Propelled by a vocal choir, mandolin, uke, and acoustic guitar, "Road Trip" is a sonic postcard evoking feelings of driving down curvy country highways as the sun peeks over the horizon.

"Summer Campers" is a "shout-along" song, perfect for kids and counselors to chant during rowdy assemblies.

Add songs like "Jetpacks," "Cuckoo Bird," and "Big Feelings" to the mix and you get a collection that reveals a group still operating at the peak of its powers.

The project began in 2002 in New Orleans. Six years later, the "Imagination Movers" television series began its three-season international run on the Disney Channel, helping the band cultivate a global audience via the airwaves and persistent live touring.

The Movers - Rich Collins, Scott Durbin, Dave Poche, and Scott "Smitty" Smith - perform concerts around the world and continue to create new music and videos. Recent appearances at Lollapalooza and other festivals have attracted as many college-age fans as youngsters.

The band's new songs have landed near the top of the Billboard charts. The novelty track "Watermelon Meow Meow," is about to surpass 20 million streams on Spotify. The Movers' entire audio and video catalog has racked up hundreds of millions of streams and views on Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms.

Several new songs from "Blue Skies" have landed on Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and "Ice Cream Sandwich" has joined countless other Movers songs in rotation on SiriusXM's Kid's Place Live.

Learn more about "Blue Skies" and Imagination Movers at www.imaginationmovers.com. Follow the Movers on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact:

John Dees

(512) 237-0423

[email protected]

SOURCE Imagination Movers