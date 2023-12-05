Emmy Award Winning Journalist Joins Prominent Haddonfield Real Estate Agency

Famed TV Correspondent Cydney Long (NBC10 Philadelphia, and CBS3) is now a Realtor at AM Realty Advisors in Haddonfield, NJ

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydney Long spent 22 years as a high-profile TV journalist in the Philadelphia- South Jersey Metro Area broadcasting for NBC10 Philadelphia and CBS3.

She has also worked in Tampa, Florida and Austin Texas. Now, she is a full-time realtor at AM Realty Advisors in Haddonfield, NJ where she is helping her many contacts buy and sell luxury homes in South Jersey.

Long picked AM Realty Advisors over numerous other real estate agencies vying for her services because "Liz and Joe along with their team of advisors, are genuine and caring with each client. I could tell that from the beginning. I'm a people person and so are they. Real Estate is built on strong relationships so it was a natural fit," said Long.

This well-traveled TV personality was born and raised in South Jersey where she is raising her own children now. Long has long term ties to Haddonfield too. It's where her grandparents raised 3 children in 3 houses, on Greenmount Road, Concord Circle and Upland Way. Her grandfather is the late John Schweigart, who was a world champion wrestler "The Great Scott". Her mom Susan (Long) Gill who graduated from Haddonfield High School later spent many years in the Title Insurance Industry in South Jersey.

Long has an intimate knowledge of communities across the South Jersey region from the Camden Riverfront to Cape May, and Trenton to the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

She has built relationships with both school district and law enforcement leaders which gives her a breadth of knowledge and experience in what ensures that communities flourish and remain safe.

"We're beyond grateful and excited to announce that Cydney Long of local broadcast fame has joined AM Realty Advisors as our newest Real Estate professional! Cydney Long is a household name in the Northeast region, and she's joining the ranks of our team," said Liz Rocco. (Broker and Owner of AM Realty)

Cydney comes to AM Realty Advisors after nearly 3 decades as an Emmy award winning journalist spanning multiple cities and regions.

"Cydney embodies professionalism, honesty, integrity, diligence, loyalty and compassion. She is punctual, pays close attention to detail, a true people person with a passionate work ethic. We have no doubt Cydney will exceed your expectations when it comes to selling your home or buying a new property, helping you navigate and digest a changing housing market, working diligently on deals within deadlines," said Rocco.

AM Realty Advisors is widely recognized by the public as being the go-to realtor agency in South Jersey that specializes in buying and selling high end homes. For more information on AM Realty Advisors, visit http://www.AMRealtyAdvisors.com

For more information on Cydney Long, visit CydneyLongRealEstate.com

Contact:

Joseph Rocco

***@amrealtyadvisors.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12996998

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE AM Realty Advisors