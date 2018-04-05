Emmy® Award-winning Magazine Show, Articulate With Jim Cotter, Returns With Big Ideas

"We are continually astonished by the wealth of wisdom in the minds of the artists, innovators, and creators, who appear on Articulate," says host Jim Cotter. "They offer profound insights into the human experience that we all share."

According to Nielsen, Articulate has enjoyed a two-fold increase in viewership since Season 1. It has also expanded its geographic reach and can now be seen in more than 100 media markets across the U.S., including 15 of the top 20. Recent additions include WNET in New York City, WETA in Washington, D.C., and the WORLD channel.

"We've been blown away by the feedback from our audiences around the country," says executive producer Tori Marchiony. "They really get what we're all about—showing that creativity is the most direct channel to understanding what connects us all as humans."

Among the highlights of the nearly three dozen new segments of Season 3 are:

Lessons in perseverance from opera superstar Joyce DiDonato

Spiritual reckoning with actor, writer, and director Josh Radnor

The hip-hop-infused fiction of National Book Award finalist Jason Reynolds

An examination of contemporary cultural values with documentarian Lauren Greenfield (as reported by Tori Marchiony )

Musician and composer Shara Nova also joins the show in an episode-long musical and storytelling concert before a live audience.

This season begins broadcasting on public television stations around the U.S. on Friday, March 30, 2018. More on Articulate, including episodes, articles, and exclusive extras, can be found at www.articulateshow.org.

Articulate is produced by Arts Advance and presented by WHYY on American Public Television (APT). Articulate is made possible by a generous grant from the Neubaeur Family Foundation, which also supports NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD!

