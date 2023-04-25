Emmy® Award-Winning Producer and Technologist Stephen Beres Partners with Full Sail DC3 to Launch Online Course for Aspiring Filmmakers

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail DC3 announced the launch of the online course The Craft of Cinematography: Mastering Visual Language in partnership with Emmy® award-winning producer and technologist, Stephen Beres. The online exclusive course will allow aspiring filmmakers to enter the world of visual storytelling, as well as anyone who is looking to expand their filmmaking toolbox with new skills, terminology, and the ability to learn equipment capabilities, and technology that can aid in achieving your Visual Language intent for film.

Stephen Beres is an Emmy® award-winning producer and technologist who has led production and post teams that are responsible for record-setting television shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Sesame Street, Succession, Westworld, and Who Killed the Electric Car. Stephen was instrumental in transitioning HBO from film capture into the digital world, received a Television Academy Emmy® award for his work on Westworld VR and has produced HBO's one-of-a-kind Camera Assessment Series and Image Study Series for over a decade. A graduate of Full Sail University's Film degree, Stephen was inducted into the university's prestigious Hall of Fame in 2017.

In reflecting on the course, Stephen Beres stated, "We're not just teaching you how to use a camera, we're going to dive deep into technologies that allow you to empower your creativity."

Following the immersive 6-week online course, students will be given the tools to:

Break down complex visual elements to better understand their components, and how to use them to convey visual language.

Assess cameras and movement to select the right equipment for the project.

Apply postproduction technology such as color correction and texture to better convey visual language.

Apply new and familiar industry terminology when expressing visual language to others.

About Full Sail DC3:

Full Sail DC3 is a dynamic, digital-centric education platform that offers online courses and accredited certifications. With the values and benefits of Full Sail University, DC3 is backed by over 40 years of experience in entertainment media and emerging technology, as well as more than a decade of experience delivering compelling online education.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named one of the 2023 "Top Game Design Schools" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 92,097+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, and The Game Award honors.

