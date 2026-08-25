Emmy®, Grammy® & Golden Globe®-Nominated Actress, Mandy Moore, Talks Working Motherhood in New ABCmouse Back-to-School Video Series

The partnership comes at a moment when families are shifting from summer schedules to school-year routines and parents are thinking about how to help their children start the year feeling prepared, confident, and excited to learn. Whether a child is heading into a classroom for the first time, building foundational skills at home, or looking for extra practice beyond the school day, ABCmouse gives families a research-backed way to make learning part of everyday life.

The campaign is also rooted in a reality parents know well: raising young children means making countless choices every day and wanting to feel confident those choices are helping them learn, grow, and thrive. As screen time becomes an increasingly common part of family life, ABCmouse is helping parents make that time count, giving children an experience they love while helping them build the skills they need for school and beyond.

"Back-to-school brings lots of excitement, but it also brings a lot of questions for parents: Is my child ready? Are they building the right skills? Am I doing enough to support them?" said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "Parents already have enough to think about every day. We want ABCmouse to be the one choice they don't have to second-guess. Our goal has always been to combine the joy and engagement kids love with meaningful learning that parents and educators can trust. This partnership with Mandy is about giving families confidence that even a small moment in a busy day can become a chance for their child to learn and grow."

Moore, a singer, actress, producer, and working mother of three young children, brings a deeply relatable perspective to the campaign. Like parents everywhere, she is navigating busy schedules, changing routines, and decisions about how and when her children use screens.

"As a parent, I want my kids to be excited about learning and to develop that love of learning early on," said Mandy Moore. "What I love about ABCmouse is that they're having fun and are engaged, while I know they're building important skills. It's screen time I can feel really good about."

The campaign will roll out across ABCmouse's YouTube and social channels, with a series of videos featuring Moore delivering her signature warmth and candor while sharing reflections on working motherhood, screen time, and the everyday choices parents make to support their children's learning, along with playful social content inspired by her Y2K roots.

At the center of the campaign is ABCmouse's research-backed learning experience, which offers more than 13,000 activities for children ages 2–8 in a safe, ad-free environment built just for kids. Its curriculum helps children strengthen foundational skills across key subjects while fostering the confidence and curiosity that can help set the stage for future learning.

Research shows ABCmouse can make a meaningful difference in children's learning. In a randomized controlled trial, children who used ABCmouse demonstrated more than twice the growth in reading and math skills compared with children who did not use the program[1]. For parents, that means greater confidence that their children are building skills that can help them feel more prepared for the school year ahead.

The back-to-school campaign marks ABCmouse's first celebrity spokesperson partnership and reflects the brand's continued commitment to supporting families with high-quality learning experiences they can trust. At a time when parents have more digital options than ever, ABCmouse helps make one choice easier: giving children screen time that is engaging, purposeful, and grounded in learning.

ABCmouse is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon, and desktop browsers. Families can download the app or get started at ABCmouse.com.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the most downloaded kids' education app and the most comprehensive digital learning program for children ages 2–8. Developed by Age of Learning, ABCmouse delivers a research-backed curriculum spanning reading, math, science, coding, and life skills through more than 13,000 games, activities, books, and videos. Research shows ABCmouse doubles early learning gains in reading and math*, giving children the foundational skills they need to thrive in school and beyond. ABCmouse is available on iOS, Android, Amazon, and desktop browsers.

*Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, ABCmouse for Teachers, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

[1] Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

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Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.