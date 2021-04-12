Emmy-Nominated Actress Fran Drescher Teams Up With Laura Geller Beauty

Since The Nanny aired its final episode in 1999, Drescher, now 63-years-old, has pulled off the rare feat of remaining a sought-after star while continuing to evolve as an artist and activist. A uterine cancer survivor, she is an outspoken advocate for women's healthcare and LGBTQ rights. In addition to acting on network television shows such as Broad City and Indebted , Drescher is currently producing a musical adaptation of The Nanny for Broadway.

Clearly, Drescher is a woman in her prime—which is exactly why Laura Geller Beauty tapped her for the Spackle® campaign spotlighting the pioneering primer collection that put the brand on the map. Known for her wry take on aging, Drescher exemplifies the modern woman over 40. "Our goal is to celebrate all women and remind them that they are beautiful and vibrant at every phase of life," says veteran makeup artist and brand founder Laura Geller.

Drescher is excited to partner with a brand that is generating buzz for exclusively using models over 40-years-old. "I never thought I'd get my first-ever beauty contract in my 60s," says Drescher. "I'm thrilled to be the face of a foolproof product that everybody's loved for years. Spackle® primer is my set-it-and-forget-it solution."

