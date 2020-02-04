Emmy-Nominated Comedian And Producer Whitney Cummings Kicks Off 5th Anniversary Of Migraine World Summit In New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This March will mark the fifth year of the Migraine World Summit (MWS), the largest event of its kind founded by patients for patients. It will kick off with Migraine World Summit Onstage, a one night in-person event live from New York, presented by the World Health Education Foundation. The 2020 event features comedian Whitney Cummings, who has struggled with migraine since childhood. In an exclusive live interview, she will share her personal story of her debilitating lifelong struggle with the condition, and how she finally found relief when she stopped feeling shame and spoke out about her pain.

"I've experienced migraine attacks since childhood and know how it can often be dismissed by others, especially since migraine tends to effect women more frequently. I always thought I MUST be 'crazy' or 'dramatic' for always having a headache and other migraine symptoms, but it's time to stop minimizing and normalizing pain," said Ms. Cummings. "I'm proud to partner with the Migraine World Summit to help change the conversation and end the stigma around migraine."

The 9-day online Migraine World Summit will premiere from March 18 – 26, 2020. Migraine World Summit OnStage will take place on March 11, 2020 in New York City at the Grand Hyatt.

Ms. Cummings will be joined by world-leading migraine experts from NYU Langone, Mayo Clinic and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Together, the online and onstage events will bring together a global community of leading physicians, researchers, nonprofits, celebrities and advocates to help provide answers for millions of people living with migraine.

Paula K. Dumas from Los Angeles, United States and Carl Cincinnato from Sydney, Australia are two former Fortune 500 executives whose careers were disrupted by chronic migraine. Together, they produce Migraine World Summit to bring world-class insights to fellow patients, while raising money for more research.

"We are thrilled to kick-off this year's Migraine World Summit in New York City with inspiring celebrities who remind us that we are not alone in this battle," said Ms. Dumas. "The 2020 Migraine World Summit will share the very latest therapies and research to help our community," said Mr. Cincinnato.

For more information about the Migraine World Summit please visit https://MigraineWorldSummit.com and to purchase tickets to Migraine World Summit Onstage visit MigraineWorldSummit.com/NewYork

About Whitney Cummings

Emmy-nominated comedian, producer, writer and director, Whitney Cummings' career spans, television, stage, and film. In 2019, Ms. Cummings launched her own podcast titled "Good For You" as well as her fourth stand up special, "Can I Touch It?" which premiered on Netflix. In October 2017, Ms. Cummings debuted her novel "I'm Fine…And Other Lies," which detailed her brutal anxiety, struggle with migraine and codependency disorder, written with her trademark entertaining wit, humor, and honesty. That same year, Whitney made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of Louann Brizendine's best-seller, "The Female Brain". Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series "Whitney," she also co-created and co-wrote (with Michael Patrick King) the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series "2 Broke Girls." Past feature film credits include "Unforgettable", "The Wedding Ringer," "Made of Honor," and "The Ridiculous Six." Her first one-hour stand up special, "Money Shot," premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award. Her second one-hour stand-up special, "Whitney Cummings: I Love You," debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014 and her third titled "I'm Your Girlfriend," aired on HBO in 2016.

About Migraine

Migraine is a debilitating and painful neurological disease that is under-recognized, undertreated and frequently misunderstood as "just a headache." Despite one in seven people living with this incapacitating condition worldwide,i finding access to qualified healthcare professionals can be difficult. In addition, because migraine is so often misunderstood, there is stigma associated with publicly admitting to having the disease, especially in professional settings where it can be perceived to compromise work performance.

About Migraine World Summit

The mission of the Migraine World Summit is to reduce the global burden of migraine through education and fundraising. Each year, patient advocates Carl Cincinnato and Paula K. Dumas interview over 30 leading migraine experts, doctors and specialists from around the world to provide free, unprecedented access to the latest science in migraine and answer the most difficult questions for patients in desperate need of relief. To date, more than 150,000 people have participated in the Migraine World Summit to discover how to better manage the disease.

In 2020, patients will hear from renowned experts at organizations such as Stanford, Georgetown and Harvard Universities covering topics including the benefits of mediation on brain elasticity, pediatric indicators of migraine and the potential for genetic testing on migraine. Proceeds help benefit migraine research and support through organizations like American Migraine Foundation, Migraine Research Foundation, Headache Australia and the National Headache Foundation.

Participation in the eight day Migraine World Summit is free and online from March 18-26, 2020, and available to order thereafter. To register, go to www.migraineworldsummit.com.

About Migraine World Summit OnStage

Migraine World Summit OnStage was started in 2019 to spark a national conversation about migraine and empower people with migraine to share their experience with the disease. Hosted and produced by patient advocates Paula K. Dumas and Carl Cincinnato, the event features celebrities and top doctors, and is one of the largest gatherings of people with migraine in the world.

Tickets are $10 and will be a tax-deductible donation to the World Health Education Foundation. The one night, in-person event takes place at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Wednesday March 11, 2020. To purchase your ticket and register for Migraine World Summit OnStage, go to MigraineWorldSummit.com/NewYork.

Migraine World Summit OnStage has been made possible by the generosity of its sponsors, Allergan, Amgen/Novartis, Lilly, and Teva, and media sponsor Everyday Health; and is a production of World Health Education Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

