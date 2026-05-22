Emmy-Nominated Television Host Peter Miller Surpasses 60 Career Telly Awards with 25 New Wins In 2026

Discovery Channel and World Fishing Network series "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" earns seven gold, 10 silver and eight bronze honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated television host, producer, professional angler and conservation advocate Peter Miller has surpassed 60 career Telly Awards after his nationally televised adventure series "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" earned 25 new honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards this year, including seven gold, 10 silver and eight bronze awards.

Explore award-winning episodes of "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller," the internationally recognized adventure series following Emmy-nominated host and Three-time World Sailfish Champion Peter Miller as he travels the globe in pursuit of offshore fishing, exploration, conservation and unforgettable experiences on the water. Watch the full playlist here: Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller on YouTube Speed Speed Three-time World Sailfish Champion and Emmy-nominated television host Peter Miller lands a sailfish during the filming of his award-winning adventure series "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller." With more than four decades spent exploring the world's oceans, Miller continues to spotlight offshore fishing, conservation and global adventure through his nationally televised series. Photo Credit: Steven Martine. Emmy-nominated television host, producer and Three-time World Sailfish Champion Peter Miller aboard his boat while filming "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller," the award-winning adventure series showcasing offshore fishing, travel, conservation and exploration around the world.

A longtime South Florida television personality, Miller is best known as the creator and host of Discovery Channel and World Fishing Network's "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller," an internationally distributed fishing and adventure series blending cinematic storytelling, luxury travel, sport-fishing, culture and conservation. The series airs nationally and streams across more than 30 platforms including Discovery+, Discovery GO, Prime Video, Apple TV and Waypoint TV.

Throughout his career, Miller has appeared alongside celebrities including LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, Randy Moss, Usain Bolt and Patrick Dempsey, while becoming one of the most recognizable personalities in the outdoor lifestyle and marine space. Prior to television, Miller also worked as a model and spokesperson before building a successful career spanning entertainment, sport-fishing and conservation.

"This is a tremendous honor that speaks volumes to the effort me and the team put into producing the show," said executive producer, creator and host Peter Miller. "It is truly a labor of love capturing these epic moments around the world with my team. I couldn't be more fired up."

The 47th Annual Telly Awards honor excellence in television and video across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, streaming networks, television companies and production studios worldwide. The 2026 competition received nearly 13,000 entries globally. Now in its ninth season, "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" has become one of the most recognized fishing and adventure television programs in the industry, taking viewers around the globe while spotlighting iconic destinations, marine life, local culture and culinary experiences.

This year's gold-winning episodes showcase the wide-ranging appeal and cinematic scope of the series. One follows Miller in British Columbia targeting massive 400-pound sturgeon on the Fraser River. Watch the award-winning episode, "Giant Sturgeon Fishing on the Fraser River in British Columbia." Another captures giant bluefin tuna and striped bass fishing adventures off the coast of New Jersey. Watch the award-winning episode, "Giant Tuna & Bass in NJ."

The caliber of the work this season truly reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before while crafting compelling stories that draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," said Amanda Needham, managing director of the Telly Awards.

Over nine seasons, "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" has distinguished itself by going beyond traditional fishing television, immersing viewers in the culture, cuisine, landscapes and communities surrounding each destination and adventure.

Watch the award-winning episodes, follow Peter Miller's global adventures and explore more from "Uncharted Waters With Peter Miller" online via Instagram and @UnchartedWatersTV, on Facebook, X and YouTube. More information can also be found at UnchartedWatersTV.com

The full list of 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at TellyAwards.com.

ABOUT "UNCHARTED WATERS WITH PETER MILLER"

"Uncharted Waters With Peter Miller" is a nationally televised fishing and adventure series airing on Discovery Channel, Discovery+, Discovery GO and World Fishing Network, with streaming distribution across more than 30 platforms including Waypoint TV, Prime Video and Apple TV. Each episode spotlights premier fishing destinations around the world while exploring the local culture, cuisine, wildlife and hidden gems that make each journey unique.

Peter Miller is an Emmy-nominated television host, producer, professional angler, conservationist and philanthropist who has won or placed in more than 133 fishing tournaments, including three World Sailfish Championships. Throughout his career, Miller has appeared alongside celebrities including LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Randy Moss, Usain Bolt and Patrick Dempsey. Miller is also an advocate for marine conservation and has worked closely with organizations including The Everglades Foundation and Captains for Clean Water to help raise millions for environmental initiatives and restoration efforts.

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SOURCE Peter Miller