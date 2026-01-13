Emmy Squared Pizza Puts Local Teams in the Spotlight with Market-Inspired Pizzas

Limited-time pies, created by local restaurant leaders, celebrate the cities they serve

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Squared Pizza is turning neighborhoods into menu inspiration. This winter, the brand is rolling out a limited-time collection of market-inspired pizzas created and named by the local teams who run its restaurants every day.

Available through January 2026, the pizzas reflect the people, places and personal stories behind each location, brought to life on Emmy Squared Pizza's signature Detroit-style crust. Rather than a one-size-fits-all menu, the initiative gives guests a chance to get to know the teams in their city through the flavors they chose to share.

The initiative taps into what Emmy Squared Pizza does best: pairing chef-driven creativity with a strong sense of place. "This initiative gives the local teams a chance to create something directly for the communities in which they operate," said Director of Culinary Operations Kevin Stoeffler. "The recipes were created by team members who live, work and cook in the neighborhoods where they are being offered."

In the New York metro area, Thyme Squared was created by Regional Director Topher Bertone-Ledford, who drew inspiration from a rich steak-and-onion Christmas dinner finished with fresh thyme. The pizza pairs steak, gouda, caramelized onions, parsley pesto and thyme, balancing smoky and savory flavors.

In the DC metro area, The Mambo Crispy Chicken Pie was created by April Harris, general manager of the Navy Yard location. Featuring fried chicken, Mambo sauce and scallions, the pizza highlights a sauce deeply rooted in Washington, D.C.'s local food culture.

In Nashville, Louisville and Birmingham, The Sweet Melissa reflects a collaborative effort led by Melissa Reimer, general manager of the Gulch location. Inspired by a "meat and three" concept, the pizza brings together grass-fed beef, American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens, pickles and whiskey bacon jam.

Each market will feature a pizza created specifically for that region:

In Charlotte, Virginia and Atlanta, DJ's Southern Pizza combines BBQ chicken, gouda, barbecue sauce and red onions.





combines BBQ chicken, gouda, barbecue sauce and red onions. In Philadelphia, Min, Don't Be a Jerk tops the crust with jerk chicken, red onion, bell peppers, miso green ranch and green onions.





tops the crust with jerk chicken, red onion, bell peppers, miso green ranch and green onions. In Miami, The Miracle Mile Pie stacks black forest ham, mojo pork, yellow mustard, cilantro and pickles.





stacks black forest ham, mojo pork, yellow mustard, cilantro and pickles. In Las Vegas, The High Roller delivers steak, gouda, caramelized onions, parsley pesto and thyme for a bold, indulgent bite.

All pizzas will be available in both regular and large sizes, with pricing varying by market.

The market-inspired pizzas are available for a limited time only, while supplies last, at participating Emmy Squared Pizza locations nationwide.

About Emmy Squared Pizza

Emmy Squared Pizza is renowned for its gourmet Detroit-style pizzas and award-winning burgers, crafted with high-quality ingredients and a creative culinary approach. With 29 locations across the United States, Emmy Squared Pizza is dedicated to delivering memorable dining experiences that celebrate authentic flavors and innovative recipes. To find your closest restaurant visit www.emmysquaredpizza.com .

