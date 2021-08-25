Emmy® Winner Rushion McDonald and U.S. Air Force Host Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia HBCU College Day Tour in September

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3815 Media, Inc., founded by Rushion McDonald, an Emmy® and NAACP Image Award-winning TV/Film/Radio Producer and Host, is hosting a multi-city U.S. Air Force HBCU College Day Tour, with three days of events in September. Get ready for a kickoff extravaganza bringing together the community of HBCUs for a day of fun-filled entertainment and educational empowerment, with college registration, scholarship opportunities, career opportunities, speakers, fraternity and sorority steppers and drumlines.

HBCU College Day Tour 2021

Launching the HBCU College Day Tour on Saturday September 11th, 2021, on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, AL, the Tour will continue with two more events in the month, on Saturday September 18th, 2021, on the campus of Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC, and on Saturday September 25th, 2021, on the campus of Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA. The history of the three campuses go back as far as the 1860's.

The free HBCU College Day Tour events will be held outdoors and run 10 AM - 6 PM. Award-winning producer, entrepreneur, and comedian Rushion McDonald will host the HBCU College Day events, where he will interview HBCU educational dignitaries, host panels, introduce speakers, drumlines, fraternity and sorority steppers, plus music celebrity DJ Mars. The HBCU College Day Tours highlight the empowering community atmosphere of renowned HBCUs, with multiple HBCUs featured at each event. The esteemed history of HBCUs can be found across the country, with 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have been cornerstones for Black excellence, producing high percentages of varied careers including judges, politicians and members of Congress, Fortune 500 CEOs, dentists, doctors, lawyers, public school teachers, engineers, artists, and more.

The HBCU College Day events give direct access to juniors and seniors in high school, to enroll in HBCUs, where they can check out the varied schools that will be featured at each event. There will be on-the-spot registration to attend, and scholarship opportunities. There will be a Career Fair area, where they can find out about jobs, internships, and military career opportunities. The Career Fair will include Military Recruiters -- U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, ROTC and Space Force discussing career opportunities in the military; Corporate Recruiters -- Morgan Stanley, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, and UPS--"Moving the world forward by delivering what matters." Each will be discussing hourly positions, internships and entry roles. HBCU Recruiters -- Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Bishop State Community College, Miles College, Trenholm State, Talladega College; Winston-Salem State, Elizabeth City State University, St. Augustine's University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College; Clark Atlanta University, Albany State University, Morris Brown College, Fort Valley State. Job fair recruiter participation will vary at each HBCU location. Additional HBCU College Day sponsor is the National Football League.

On the campus of Alabama State University, the September 11th event will feature the Hangar U.S. Air Force Interactive Experience, which will appeal to the tech-thinker, mechanically-inclined individual. With a focus on maintainer careers such as Air Force Crew Chiefs and Cockpit Avionics, the tour will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and structure used by Airmen every day. At Winston-Salem State University's event on September 18th, the U.S. Air Force activation will have their gaming trailer and full-size F-16 Fighting Falcon jet. At Clark Atlanta University's event on September 25th, there will be the Hangar U.S. Air Force Interactive Experience and a full-size F-16 Fighting Falcon jet.

Register now, HBCU College Day Registration is FREE, at www.HBCUAwards.com .

*Note: 3815 Media, Inc. will be recommending wearing facial masks and distributing masks, social distancing the booths, and providing hand sanitizer, and events will be held in accordance with local COVID-19 protocols in each state*

3815 Media, Inc. is a branding, marketing and production company. Rushion McDonald is well known in the media industry for his successes in producing top television sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," blockbuster hit films like "Think Like A Man," "Think Like A Man Too," and the ESPN+ hit show "Stephen A's World" hosted by Stephen A. Smith, and McDonald is the host and producer of his own syndicated program "Money Making Conversations" and is an award-winning baker, hosting the program "Rushion's Kitchen."

