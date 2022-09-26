EMMY® Winner Rushion McDonald Celebrates Five Years of Money Making Conversations Master Class, With Special Broadcast on September 27th

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award-winning TV/film/radio producer, founder of 3815 Media, Inc., celebrated baker, and host Rushion McDonald, will mark five years of his show Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald, with a 5-Year Anniversary Special broadcast on Tuesday, September 27th. Since launching Money Making Conversations Master Class in 2017, McDonald has continued to bring his sharp business acumen, breadth of experience as a marketing and branding visionary, and talent management expertise to his show, which is the #1 syndicated weekend show in Black radio, is available on radio stations nationwide, SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 141 and 142, streaming on HBCUGo, all major podcast platforms, as well as a live call-in broadcast on Tuesday evenings from WCLK-FM on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. On the special Tuesday, September 27th 5-Year Anniversary broadcast of Money Making Conversations Master Class, Rushion McDonald's expected guests include: Award-winning actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, Award-winning actress/comedian Kym Whitley, EMMYⓇ-winning TV personality/producer Shaun Robinson, GRAMMYⓇ-nominated recording artists Marcus and Jean Baylor (The Baylor Project), and Award-winning recording artist Pastor Mike Jr., which will broadcast 6-7 pm EST on WCLK and can be heard online at: http://tunein.com/embed/player/s27908/?autoplay=true .

Rushion McDonald-Money Making Conversations Master Class-5 Year Anniversary Special Broadcast-WCLK-September 27

Sharing inspiring insights and amplifying diverse voices and pathways to success from celebrity entertainers, directors, producers, athletes, CEOs, small businesses, corporate executives, tech and financial experts, among others with his audience, McDonald's master class syndicated program's interviews have featured iconic award-winning entertainers Patti LaBelle, Cedric The Entertainer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yolanda Adams, Nick Cannon, Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, Pam Grier, Bobby Brown, OSCARⓇ-winners/nominees Matthew A. Cherry, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Reginald Hudlin, EMMYⓇ-winners Al Roker, Tamron Hall, Don Lemon, Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Loni Love, Culinary personalities/TV hosts Anne Burrell, Donatella Arpaia, Adam Richman, Carla Hall, Sports personalities/stars Stephen A. Smith, Deion Sanders, Chris Paul, Eddie George, Troy Vincent, Andre Iguodala, and more.

3815 Media, Inc. is a branding, marketing and production company, founded and led by Rushion McDonald. McDonald is well-known in the entertainment industry for being the brand architect of Steve Harvey's media career and producing top television sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "The Parkers," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," blockbuster hit films "Think Like A Man," "Think Like A Man Too," and is Executive Producer of the "K[no]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith" podcast. Championing and promoting the history of self-made success stories, including spotlighting Black excellence, HBCU alumni, and other diverse voices that have driven and built many industries in this nation, featuring celebrities, entrepreneurs, industry trailblazers and tastemakers in creating and hosting Money Making Conversations Master Class, McDonald's master class interviews provide audiences a powerful peek into his guests' lives and careers, and advice on how to lead with your gifts and create your own success stories.

Connect with Rushion McDonald, and Money Making Conversations Master Class, at:

https://rushionmcdonald.com/

https://moneymakingconversations.com/

Facebook/Instagram: @rushionmcdonald ; @moneymakingconversations

Twitter: @rushionmcdonald ; @MoneyMakingConv

TikTok: @rushion_mcdonald ; @moneymakingconvo_mc

MEDIA CONTACT:

W&W Public Relations

646-228-1295

Jacinda Chen / [email protected]

Aliya Crawford / [email protected]

SOURCE 3815 Media