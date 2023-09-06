EMMY-WINNING CHEF FRANKIE CELENZA TAKES VIEWERS ON A CULINARY ROAD TRIP ACROSS AMERICA IN THE NEW TASTEMADE SHOW, WORTH THE HYPE

The new series premieres today, September 6th, and follows Chef Frankie as he explores famed restaurants and hidden gems in six cities nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, lifestyle video company Tastemade premieres its newest series, Worth the Hype, hosted by Frankie Celenza, the Emmy® award-winning chef and host of the Tastemade hit series Struggle Meals. Throughout the season, Chef Frankie steps out of his kitchen and hits the road as the ultimate food travel guide to check out the most buzz-worthy food spots in different cities across the country and see for himself if they are actually worth the hype. From fabulous takeout, to tasty food trucks, to old standards, Frankie gives viewers an inside look at the pioneers creating and cooking the most innovative food that's definitely worth the hype. The series premieres September 6th at 7:00 p.m. on the Tastemade streaming channel.

While Frankie is best known for inspiring home chefs to get creative in the kitchen, on Worth the Hype, Frankie will be stopping by buzzworthy kitchens across the country to learn tips and tricks from the chefs and the stories behind their most mouth-watering creations. This season will also show viewers surprising ways to explore their community through food and how exploring your local food scene in unexpected ways can connect you with captivating characters, incredible eats, and surprising adventures.

From trendy new restaurants to local mainstays, each episode will highlight a series of restaurants that tourists and natives alike need to try. In each episode, Chef Frankie chats with chefs, regular customers, and more to unlock stories, traditions, and personal histories that shape the legends of these notable hotspots in each city, including:

"After eight seasons and counting with Frankie as the host of our most popular series Struggle Meals, we're excited to see him take his expertise on the road," said Jay Holzer, Tastemade's Head of Programming. "Tastemade has covered tens of thousands of restaurants in our history — and this show is an opportunity to explore and experience them uniquely through the eyes of Frankie."

"I'm incredibly excited to embark on this next step of the journey with Tastemade, offering day one Struggle Meals fans – as well as new audiences altogether – the opportunity to hit the road with me in a completely new show format on Worth the Hype. This series is more than just a showcase of mouthwatering food – it's a tribute to the passion, sweat, and relentless dedication that goes into creating something extraordinary. This new chapter is a testament to the power of following your passion and embracing the stories that connect us all."

Worth the Hype premieres Wednesday, September 6th at 7:00 p.m. on the Tastemade Streaming channel.

ABOUT TASTEMADE

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and was most recently recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

