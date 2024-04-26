Emmy-winning Cyberchase Expands Digital Presence to Engage Every Kid, Everywhere Ahead of Season 15 Premiere

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberchase, The WNET Group's multiple Emmy-winning math and environmental literacy series for kids ages 6-8, launches its 15th season with an unprecedented digital offering to meet young viewers where they are. An expansive slate of programming begins April 26, where viewers can stream all new episodes in English and Spanish on PBS KIDS. New episodes will stream on Cyberchase's official YouTube Channel, where viewers can find full episodes, exclusive compilations and fan-favorite clips. The new season will make its broadcast premiere—just in time to celebrate Earth Month—beginning Saturday, April 27th, at 7 p.m. ET on PBS KIDS during PBS KIDS Family Night.

The CyberSquad’s Matt introduces his mom in the upcoming, “A Berry Special Mother’s Day,” premiering Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET on PBS KIDS.

Cyberchase broadens access to STEM learning in "Cyberchase: The Big Night," an all-new digital-exclusive serialized series; Cyber Sound Quest/Sonido-Aventura, a new accessible digital game offered in English and Spanish for the first time; and a suite of new digital learning resources tailored specifically for parents on PBS KIDS for Parents and teachers on PBS LearningMedia.

"The WNET Group has always strived to make learning content accessible and available to all kids," said Sandra Sheppard, the executive producer of Cyberchase and Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "Through expanding our digital media footprint, we're inspiring a new generation to embrace their curiosity about nature and find joy in learning critical math and science skills."

The new season follows beloved heroes Jackie, Matt, Inez, and Digit as they use their math and problem-solving skills to take on new environmental challenges and save the day. From delving into the mysterious world of fungi to tackling noise pollution, the series' kid heroes help viewers learn how their actions can make a positive difference in the world around them. For the first time, viewers will meet Matt's mom and visit his family farm on Earth in a new Mother's Day special, "A Berry Special Mother's Day," premiering Saturday, May 11th, at 7 p.m. ET on PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT (check local listings). Each episode is accompanied by new installments of "Cyberchase: For Real," live-action epilogues that explore STEM content in the real world, such as first graders' dune restoration efforts at New York City's Rockaway Beach.

May 24th marks the debut of "Cyberchase: The Big Night" on PBS KIDS digital platforms. Told as a serialized adventure in six parts, it follows the members of the CyberSquad as they shrink down to the size of a frog and join a group of cyber-amphibians on their challenging annual migration.

Cyber Sound Quest/Sonido-Aventura joins Cyberchase's innovative collection of accessible digital games designed for children with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. In this new bilingual game, available in English and Spanish, players use math skills to help Inez quiet down noise pollution caused by Hacker and his henchbots. The game is now available on PBSKIDS.org and the PBS KIDS Games app.

Cyberchase began in 2002 with a mathematics focus and quickly became one of the leading math-related brands in children's media. More than 30 independent research studies have shown that viewers understand and remember the math content of the episodes they watch, with the latest 2023 study suggesting exposure to the program positively impacts children's environmental and STEM learning, attitudes and beliefs. Rockman et al. observed 235 first- and second grade students in three Title I schools and found that viewing Cyberchase media led to statistically significant gains in environmental and math knowledge, increased awareness of ways they can care for the environment, and more positive attitudes about their ability to use science and math to help solve problems in the world.

Cyberchase is produced by The WNET Group. Sandra Sheppard is Executive Producer. Melinda Toporoff is co-executive producer. Funding for Cyberchase is provided by The JPB Foundation, Overdeck Family Foundation and Ernst & Young LLP. Additional funding is provided by Epstein Teicher Philanthropies, The Tiger Baron Foundation, Dr. Shailaja and Umesh Nagarkatte, The Henry and Lucy Moses Fund, Lemberg Foundation Inc., and the Alice Lawrence Foundation.

