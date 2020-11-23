Emmy-Winning Pili Montilla's New Project - 'Fun for Life Radio' on DASH - Prescribes Effective Remedy for Coronavirus Pandemic Blues

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun For Life Radio is the newest station on Dash Radio, streaming an eclectic mix of captivating talk and discover-worthy tunes. "The station was created by Fun For Life Entertainment Group to not only enable the company's constellation of artists and influencers to more fully connect with their audiences, but also to provide comfort and intellectual enrichment to stressed-out homebound listeners," shares FFLR's Emmy award-winning TV Host & producer Pili Montilla, who also hosts Truth and Tunes with Pili Montilla on the station. The timing couldn't be better, as media consumption has risen due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, and working from home means more time for people to engage with entertainment and particularly radio according to Nielsen Music. There has also been a significant boost in radio listening due to a surge in smart speaker usage.

"We've created a winning formula with our blend of thought-provoking talk and great music, curated by warm personalities so listeners can lean back, learn and hopefully relax, all without commercials," says Montilla. Other current shows include Relationship Renegades with actress Rachele Brooke Smith and health expert Emilio Palafox, Hollywood Uncensored with film critic/podcaster Dana Buckler, and The Saint James Band Hour with George Castrinos and Jake Marcus Wand. "Whether you want to work on your love life, get to really know your favorite artists or just listen to an awesome mix of new and classic tunes - we've got you covered!" Montilla adds.

About Pili Montilla:

Emmy-winning TV host & producer Pili Montilla is the go-to host in the bilingual entertainment world. She created/ hosted the Emmy-winning music show Té Para Tres con Pili Montilla and serves as a multi-network host for the Latin Billboards red carpet, Latin Grammys events, New York Magazine's Vulture Festival and many more. Pili's latest projects include Pili, Raúl & La Música a bilingual Latin music podcast alongside renowned DJ Raúl Campos (KCRW) and her new Fun For Life Radio show Truth & Tunes with Pili Montilla where she interviews top cultural influencers who share their favorite songs. www.pilimontilla.com.

About Dash Radio:

Dash is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since 2015, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio directly to fans without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information: http://www.dashradio.com.

