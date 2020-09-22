Emmy-Winning Schitt's Creek Cast Members Catherine O'Hara And Annie Murphy To Star In Hudson's Bay's New Holiday Campaign, A Call To Joy

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an exciting awards night, Hudson's Bay is thrilled to announce the leading ladies for its new holiday campaign—2020 Emmy Award winners and stars of Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The Canadian actresses will make their Hudson's Bay Holiday debut on November 2, through its social channels, thebay.com and during primetime television. As Canada's iconic Holiday retail destination, Hudson's Bay is aiming to bring much needed joy and merriment into the homes of Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast this holiday season. The two actors—national treasures in their own right—embody the colorful spirit of Hudson's Bay through their humor, enthusiasm and killer style.