Emmy-Winning Staycation Expands Globally with Staycation International Beginning in Dubai

The premiere episode will air on CBS on May 24, 2026, followed by global streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku TV, and Tubi.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staycation International, the global expansion of the Emmy-winning Staycation series, will premiere on CBS on May 24, 2026, before launching across Amazon Prime Video, Roku TV, Tubi, and Apple TV, with Dubai serving as its first destination.

First look at Staycation International as the Emmy-winning series expands globally, beginning in Dubai. Official poster for Staycation International, the next chapter of the Staycation franchise.

Making It Media and The Destination Channel announced the global expansion of their multi–Emmy Award-winning television franchise with the launch of Staycation International, a premium travel and lifestyle series that explores high-end properties, cultural experiences, and the people behind some of the world's most compelling destinations.

The original Staycation series explores extraordinary vacation rentals across the United States and the stories behind them, taking viewers inside unique properties while highlighting the people, design, and experiences that define each destination.

Marking the first international chapter of the franchise, Staycation International positions the series on a global stage, combining cinematic storytelling, premium real estate, and cultural access. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning creator and producer Robert Parks-Valletta, the premiere episode takes viewers through both Old Dubai and the city's modern skyline, blending heritage, architecture, and experiential travel.

Produced by Making It Media and The Destination Channel, the episode features access to some of the city's most sought-after locations, offering an insider perspective on Dubai's global appeal for international travelers.

Featured collaborations and partners include: Anna Skigin, Frank Porter Vacation Homes; Simon Wickham, Owner of Skywalker Yachts; Noble Life Dubai (exclusive desert experiences); Aura Skypool (iconic rooftop destination); and Myles Phelan, Founder of Inside Dubai Guide and Amino Alliance.

The international expansion is led by directors Marvin Nuecklaus and Neil Fernandez, with executive production by Lane Cheek. The team continues to position the franchise at the intersection of entertainment, tourism, and branded storytelling.

"Staycation International is about more than showcasing destinations - it's about the people, vision, and stories behind them," said Robert Parks-Valletta. "Dubai represents ambition at the highest level, making it the ideal launch point as we expand into global markets."

With its Dubai premiere, Staycation International marks the next phase of growth for the franchise, expanding beyond the United States while maintaining its focus on premium properties, immersive experiences, and cinematic storytelling.

About Making It Media

Making It Media is a multi–Emmy Award-winning production company specializing in premium lifestyle, travel, and real estate programming. With more than 600 episodes of network television produced, the company has established itself as a leader in scalable, high-quality content that bridges entertainment, brand storytelling, and global distribution. Its productions have aired across major U.S. broadcast networks and leading streaming platforms, reaching audiences worldwide.

About The Destination Channel

The Destination Channel is a travel and lifestyle network distributed across CBS affiliates, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Pluto TV, and other streaming platforms. www.thedestinationchannel.com

Media Contact:

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SOURCE The Destination Channel