Emmy-Winning Team Will Sneak Peek in August Its Pilot Episode of 'GOD'S GANG,' a Groundbreaking Animated Series for Kids

GOD'S GANG

09 Aug, 2023

Multicultural, Interfaith Superheroes Champion Message of Peace and Unity

TEL AVIV, Israel and SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce the upcoming completion of GOD'S GANG pilot episode - "Love is in the Air Hole." GOD'S GANG is an animated series that will captivate kids aged 6-12 and families worldwide with its action-packed comedy adventures. This highly original multicultural and multinational series brings together four extraordinary martial arts heroes from different faiths, showcasing the power of peace, kindness, and unity.

Meet the Gang
GOD'S GANG is the first animated series of its kind, delivering a thematic message of coexistence, fellowship, and empowerment. Through martial arts, funny dialog and amazing adventures, the show offers diverse cultures and religions, with an exciting, unifying and uplifting experience for viewers of all backgrounds.

Meet the Gang: SumoSlim, TaekwonHindu, NinJew, and ChrisCross
https://youtu.be/vXLtCsa6yy4

The talented team at Singapore-based Infinite Frameworks brings the series to life, with its creation credited to Nimrod Avraham May, an ex-Disney Marketing Executive.

The show was developed, produced, and directed by a group of animation veterans, including Executive Producer Ronen Shani (Candy Bear/Zack & Quack), Producer Gilad Piker (Candy Bear/NJ Nella and the Princess Knight), Director Ehud Landsberg (Transformers: Cyberverse and Vampirina), and writer Rob Kutner (five-time Emmy and Grammy Award winner, Conan O'Brien, The Daily Show, Angry Birds, Ben 10).

Further enhancing the series' youthful draw, the show features an infectious original theme song performed by rising Disney star and Emmy nominee Issac Ryan Brown.

GOD'S GANG promises broad appeal for a mainstream audience.

Nimrod Avraham May, the creator of GOD'S GANG, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We believe that through the power of entertainment, GOD'S GANG can inspire unity, understanding and kindness in a divisive world. Our aim is to create a show that not only entertains but also leaves a positive impact on the hearts and minds of children and families worldwide in current times when the people of the world are thirsty for HOPE!"

With the trailer already gaining momentum across social media, anticipation for the 12.5-minute Pilot episode continues to grow. The company is currently seeking the best production partners and/or strategic investors to help it navigate the most effective financing and distribution for at least the first season of 10 twenty-two-minute episodes.

Prepare to join GOD'S GANG on their thrilling adventures and witness the power of unity like never before. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to support the show through our upcoming crowdfunding campaign. Together, we can make a difference!

About GOD'S GANG LTD

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, God's Gang LTD is a privately-held company that aims to be a beacon of innovative and positive storytelling in today's entertainment landscape. Led by Founder/CEO Nimrod Avraham May, a former Disney marketing executive (Jetix) and renowned Israeli tech investor/serial entrepreneur, God's Gang LTD brings together an international team of acclaimed Emmy and Grammy Award-winning creatives to breathe to life into narratives that entertain, inspire and unite people across the globe. The company is on a mission committed to fostering cultural inclusion, promoting peace, and building unity through engaging content. Creator Nimrod Avraham-May and God's Gang LTD are pioneering an industry-first interfaith council that ensures all animated content in GOD'S GANG is sensitivity-approved by experts of the faiths depicted.

Additionally, God's Gang LTD is committed to AI Free generated content.

Interested parties can visit https://godsgang.com/.

Press Contact:
Carmen Hughes
Ignite X
[email protected]
650.576.6444

SOURCE GOD'S GANG

