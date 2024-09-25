Emmy-Winning TV Executive Reveals Lifelong Bullying Trauma and Groundbreaking Healing Through AI

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Bullying Prevention Month approaches this October, four-time Emmy-winning TV executive Raymond J. Brune (bru'-nee) is revealing a deeply personal story that is resonating with audiences and experts alike. In his just-released memoir, The Art of Being Bullied – Reframing Trauma One Masterpiece at a Time, Brune recounts the vicious bullying he endured during his school years in Cincinnati and how it left him with Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD) — a lifelong condition that resulted in severe depression and social isolation throughout his adult life.

Book Trailer The Art of Being Bullied Raymond J Brune

Bullying's Hidden, Lasting Impact

Brune's story is a raw and powerful reminder of how the effects of childhood bullying can linger for decades. "I was sexually assaulted in my high school locker room shower, relentlessly mocked, and stalked by a bully who was eventually executed on Ohio's death row," Brune shares. "Even at 62, the scars from those experiences run deep."

Brune's memoir serves as both a warning and a call to action for parents, educators, and mental health professionals: bullying's damage doesn't end when the name-calling stops. "I'm living proof that the trauma of bullying can last a lifetime," Brune warns. "It's a mental health crisis that we must take seriously — especially in today's world of social media."

Healing Through AI: A Breakthrough Journey

In a twist that's both inspiring and innovative, Brune accidentally discovered a path to healing through artificial intelligence. Using ChatGPT's text-to-image technology, Brune created visual masterpieces of his most painful memories, turning trauma into art. "The images forced me to face my past, reframe my pain, and recognize myself as a survivor, not a victim," he explains. "It's like art therapy on steroids. The change in me has been incredible—people say I'm like a completely new person, filled with energy and passion."

Why This Story Matters Now

As bullying continues to escalate, particularly online, Brune's story shines a much-needed light on the long-term impact of bullying — and the unique ways technology can help victims heal. His journey is a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and the human spirit. With National Bullying Prevention Month this October, his timely message is essential reading for any journalist covering issues of mental health, bullying, or technology's role in emotional recovery.

The Art of Being Bullied is published by Right Brain Rain Publishing (rightbrainrain.com) and is available on Amazon.com in paperback, ebook and audiobook.

About Raymond J. Brune

Raymond J. Brune is a highly respected TV executive known for creating groundbreaking morning television formats. He served as Executive Producer of Good Morning America, Sunday and World News Now at ABC. Brune was also Vice President of News at E! Networks and Vice President & General Manager of Fox Sports Network TVG. He's best known for creating The KTLA Morning News in Los Angeles, the highest-rated local morning show in television history.

Media Contact Information

To schedule an interview with Raymond J. Brune or learn more about his memoir, please contact:

Christopher Campbell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (310) 751-0480

Website: rightbrainrain.com

Editor's Note: Review copies of The Art of Being Bullied are available upon request. High-resolution images, press kits, video and additional materials can also be provided to support your coverage.

Ray's story is a timely, inspiring narrative that not only uncovers the lifelong impact of bullying but also highlights the possibilities of using cutting-edge technology to heal emotional wounds. For journalists seeking fresh, relevant content during National Bullying Prevention Month, this is a must-cover story.

SOURCE Raymond J. Brune