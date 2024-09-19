Emmy-Winning WorkingNation Partners with TelevisaUnivision to Release "Hispanic Communities: Powering a New American Economy" Series

The new five-part documentary series, Hispanic Communities: Powering a New American Economy, co-produced by WorkingNation and Foton Pictures, highlights stories of resilience and success within Hispanic and Latino communities, showcasing their vital contributions to America's evolving economy. The series was made possible through funding provided by Lumina Foundation and the Ares Charitable Foundation.

Univision's primetime investigative newsmagazine show Aquí y Ahora, hosted by Ilia Calderón, will air a special hour-long broadcast of the documentary series titled, Saltando Obstaculos, on October 13, at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, new episodes will be released on WorkingNation.org. The debut film, The True Cost of a Car Wash, now available, exposes the persistent issue of wage theft impacting immigrants and low-wage workers.

"WorkingNation is committed to spotlighting the most pressing issues facing today's workforce, and that includes the Hispanic and Latino workforce — a valuable, yet wrongfully undervalued segment of America's population," said Art Bilger, founder and CEO of WorkingNation. "Our partnership with Univision is a testament to our mission of ensuring that communities all across the U.S. are made aware of these issues, so that we can come to meaningful, equitable solutions."

Filmed across five locations — Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, Houston, Chicago, and New York — each film pinpoints the critical role Hispanics and Latinos play in the social, economic, and cultural development of their communities. The series follows the stories of Los Angeles' resilient car wash workers, the next generation of Puerto Rico's green workforce, and Houston's burgeoning community of healthcare workers and educators. Across Chicago and New York, issues like poverty and food insecurity prompt the birth of innovative, entrepreneurial solutions that create generational wealth, uplift local economies, and welcome a new wave of community leaders and activists.

"Univision is the trusted, leading news source for Hispanic audiences across the nation," said Maria Martinez Guzman, Executive Vice President of News at Univision. "This series provides a thoughtful examination of the economic and discriminatory injustices affecting the communities we serve. We're proud to partner with WorkingNation to give voice to these important stories."

About WorkingNation

WorkingNation is an Emmy-winning, solutions-oriented media organization dedicated to producing and distributing compelling content that highlights human stories and practical solutions to immediate challenges affecting today's business stability. This includes addressing the need for skills that enable workforces to thrive amid technological advances and shifts in the national economy. Through deep collaboration with workforce development experts, foundations, corporate leaders, and media partners, WorkingNation is committed to cultivating resilient workers today to build a resilient workforce for tomorrow. For more information, visit WorkingNation.org.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports, and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, addresses racial injustice, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We are working toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

About the Ares Charitable Foundation

The Ares Charitable Foundation (the "Ares Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) qualifying organization sponsored by Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager. Established in 2020, the Ares Foundation seeks to accelerate equality of economic opportunity through grants to nonprofit organizations whose programming provides career preparation and reskilling, encourages entrepreneurship and deepens individuals' understanding of personal finance.

