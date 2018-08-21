Emmyco: Patient Sign-Out After Surgery and Door-to-Door Accompaniment

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you do if you have an upcoming surgical procedure but no one to sign you out? What are your options besides cancelling or rescheduling?

Emmyco was founded in September 2017 to solve this unique problem. Thousands, if not millions, of people go without necessary surgeries simply because they have no one to sign them out. This often results in last-minute cancellations and no-shows. The estimated cost of all missed healthcare appointments in the United States is $150 billion annually, showing the severity of this problem across healthcare.

Emmyco is a human-centric technology platform that provides on-demand door-to-door accompaniment. A critical component is patient sign-out. Emmyco partners with hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and surgeons' offices, including Mount Sinai locations, to offer this service to patients.

Customers can go to www.emmyco.com to book a person to sign them out from a surgical procedure and accompany them home. This person, called an emmy, has been thoroughly vetted including a background check.

Customers can book in three simple steps:

Enter the address, date and time. Select the mode of transportation you will arrange and pay for. (Emmyco is not a transportation service.) Book the emmy.

Customers can also book an emmy to go to and from appointments or if they simply do not want to go somewhere alone.

Since its launch, Emmyco has become the nation's fastest growing on-demand company offering door-to-door accompaniment. It is carving out a new market with this innovative service, starting in New York City. Prices are affordable, ranging from $29 to $49 an hour. Customers can use as little as one hour.

Now, Emmyco (formerly Emmy) has undergone a quiet rebranding.

The rebranding emphasizes its people to people connection. This includes using its original name, an enhanced website and a new logo. Emmyco is bringing a human touch to technology, a much needed element in healthcare where systems can appear to overshadow people.

Emmyco is on a mission to ensure that no one is ever alone without backup options when they need healthcare. With its rebranding, Emmyco will continue growing into the future and creating an even larger community around a culture of connection and caring.

Get Emmyco for yourself! Sign up at www.emmyco.com.

About Emmyco: Emmyco is an on-demand technology platform that provides a vetted, trusted person (an emmy) to accompany you door to door.

