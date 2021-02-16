Emmy/Golden Globe-nominated Star Anthony Anderson to Lead "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Friday, February 27th at 8pm EST through Sunday, February 28th, join Emmy/Golden Globe-nominated Host Anthony Anderson, for a dynamic, uplifting presentation of a historic global peace-building event to support the National Baptist Convention US, Inc.'s "I'M IN" initiative to enable better access to healthcare and technological resources in underserved communities. Join as one nation stands together in unity, love, and inspiration with a star-studded, international musical lineup sure to set a powerful tone to begin the process of healing and to create optimism for years to come.

This COVID-compliant, virtual celebration is co-executive produced by Terk Entertainment Group and OCTET Productions. The groundbreaking event will offer musical performances by many of today's most notable gospel artists including, Israel Houghton, Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Todd Dulaney, Le'Andria Johnson, Bryan Popin, and many more. In addition, Ghanaian Gospel Artist Joe Mettle will offer celebration in musical performance during the evening. The event will also feature special appearances by some of the biggest names in Hollywood. In addition to the evening's Host Anthony Anderson - star of ABC's award-winning "Blackish", Oscar/Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Award winner Taraji P. Henson, the incomparable Morris Chestnut, the talented "Greenleaf" actor Lamman Rucker, and Special Guest Presenter Pastor Shirley Caesar will offer uplifting joy.

"We have been challenged with a great deal of obstacles recently, both nationally and globally. It is time to allow the healing to begin and what better way to commemorate Black History Month than to join together in musical celebration and share in an evening of unity?" says Terk Entertainment Group President/CEO Tarek "Terk" Stevens. "Never before in history have so many inspirational artists and celebrities joined together for a virtual evening of love and inspiration in an effort to unify all people around the world. This celebration will be streamed worldwide and during a global pandemic, its an honor to be able to produce something so uplifting that we can all get excited about." says OCTET Productions President/CEO and event Executive Producer Chuck West. "We were very humbled by the love and immediate support these dynamic gospel artists willingly lent to create this meaningful movement."

Get a front-row seat to The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Friday, February 27th beginning at 8pm EST and streaming thru Sunday, February 28th. Reserve your ticket now for this special global streaming event - based in Washington, D.C. and filmed in COVID-Compliant locations across the world by going to www.celebrationofunity.org ($14.99), with proceeds benefiting the National Baptist Convention's "I'M IN" initiative. Join supporting celebrities and artists and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @celebrationofunity using the hashtags #StrongerTogether #NBCIMIN

