EMN Raises Series A Funding to Revolutionize Nutrition for Surgery

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Enhanced Medical Nutrition, Inc. (EMN), a food-as-medicine company that commercializes novel, evidence-based medical nutrition products to improve outcomes in surgery, announced today a USD $5 million over-subscribed Series A financing round led by dsm-firmenich Venturing and the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. with participation from PeakBridge, Elder Ventures, angel investors and existing shareholders.

The funds will be allocated to scale the company's expansion of ENROUTE®, an innovative nutrition program designed for the dietary management of surgery. By addressing the importance of nutritional requirements for patients undergoing surgical procedures, EMN is dedicated to pioneering a new standard of care where nutrition technology is leveraged to reduce risk, accelerate recovery, and enhance overall patient outcomes.

"Nutrition is widely recognized as a critical factor in improving surgical outcomes, yet there remains a significant gap in solutions tailored specifically to patient's needs," said Eric Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of EMN. "This inflection point is a complete team effort and will enable us to accelerate our mission and vision of supporting surgeons and their care teams and positively influencing patients. We're thrilled to partner with dsm-firmenich Venturing, the CVC arm of Ajinomoto, PeakBridge, and all our investors as we expand ENROUTE® across North America."

"We believe EMN is positioned to significantly impact the standard of care in surgery," said Arpesh Mehta, Investment Director at dsm-firmenich Venturing. "The company's dedication to scientific validation and patient-centric innovation aligns with our vision of leveraging functional ingredients and empowering market-ready solutions that improve human health. This financing marks an exciting step for the company, as they expand their reach and deliver value to a growing market."

"As an amino acid technology company, Ajinomoto has a strong interest in the impact of nutritional supplementation for surgical patients, from prehabilitation to rehabilitation to healthy aging," said Shunji Takehana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ajinomoto Innovation Strategy and Corporate Venture Capital. "This investment in EMN is a starting point of a strategic partnership and a continuation of Ajinomoto's investment in medical nutrition. We look forward to helping Eric and his team scale their impact as they transform surgical care and improve patient outcomes."

"This investment reflects PeakBridge's commitment to supporting innovative solutions in the food-as-medicine space," said Gali Artzi, Chief Technology Officer at PeakBridge. "EMN's approach brings an essential and timely innovation to an underserved market, one that will significantly improve patient outcomes and drive meaningful progress in healthcare nutrition."

About Enhanced Medical Nutrition (EMN)

EMN is a transformative food-as-medicine company with a mission to improve outcomes in surgery with nutrition. The company develops medical nutrition products to help patients prepare better and recover faster. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois, the company's flagship product, ENROUTE®, is designed to address the unique nutritional requirements of patients undergoing surgery, reducing risk, accelerating recovery outcomes, and improving patient experience. EMN is redefining how nutrition can be integrated within healthcare.

About ENROUTE®

ENROUTE® is a proprietary, evidence-based nutrition program designed for the dietary management of surgery. ENROUTE® is implemented as part of innovative surgical protocols focused on patient optimization. These surgical protocols leverage ENROUTE® to reduce risk, accelerate recovery, and enhance overall patient outcomes. Unlike the current standard of care, which overlooks nutrition, ENROUTE® is tailored to address surgery patients' unique metabolic and physiological demands. ENROUTE® works by providing targeted nutrients and addressing deficiencies to support the body's healing processes, including muscle mass, tissue repair, and immune function. Administered pre-and post-operatively, ENROUTE® is a convenient solution that seamlessly integrates into surgical protocols, enabling healthcare providers to incorporate medical nutrition for their patients.

ENROUTE® was developed through extensive research and testing, leveraging patented technology licensed from university inventors. It is supported by clinical evidence and aligns with the highest safety and efficacy standards. ENROUTE® is indicated for adult patients preparing for surgery, with a current focus on orthopedic surgery populations. Visit www.getenroute.com for complete product information, including detailed clinical data and usage guidelines.

Food-as-medicine is the new frontier in healthcare, with innovative and emerging treatment options. Medical foods, functional foods, and tailored meals offer patients a means to proactively prevent and treat health conditions.

