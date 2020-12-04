EMnify Data Streamer Launches New Integrations into Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Azure Event Hubs

"When using traditional mobile services, connectivity data is often not easily accessible," says Christian Henke, Head of Product at EMnify. "This leaves support teams in the dark when problems like excessive data consumption, roaming restrictions and network attachment failures arise."

EMnify Data Streamer bridges this visibility gap by allowing IoT businesses to integrate real-time information on network events, service usage and costs directly into their applications and operational workflows. The new release extends Data Streamer integrations to Azure Event Hubs and Google Cloud Pub/Sub – besides the existing integration for Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, keen.io, Datadog, DevicePilot and Salesforce. Leveraging related services like Google BigQuery, Azure Times Series, and Azure PowerBI, users can build intuitive dashboards of all network activities and set up proactive alerts to stay informed of any abnormal events.

Integrating connectivity metadata with device and application data in their cloud services allows Enterprises to more quickly understand the root cause when no data is available for their customers - whether the problem lies in, for example, firmware updates, network attachment errors or the application not accepting incoming messages. 360-degree visibility further augments the overall security of IoT solutions against unknown security holes and zero-day exploits.

"The latest EMnify Data Streamer integrations upgrade the multi-cloud capabilities of our platform," says Martin Giess, CTO and Co-Founder at EMnify. "They go in line with our automated cloud connect service which enables private networking between user devices, EMnify platform, and Azure or Google Cloud, securing end-to-end data communication and giving support teams remote device access."

EMnify provides detailed guides on all available EMnify Data Streamer integrations, as well as how users can analyze and display connectivity data using supportive toolchains and third-party services. For more information, visit the EMnify integration guide library at https://www.emnify.com/cloud-integration-guides.

About EMnify

EMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowers businesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industry barriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity is available in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.

Founded in 2014, EMnify believes in the power of the Internet of Things and supports positive societal impact through enterprise innovation.

