EMnify Wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award

BERLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoT Communication Cloud provider EMnify , today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year" award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

EMnify provides a cloud communication platform for IoT. It enables digital-native companies with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API.

Its solution enables entrepreneurs and developers around the world to accelerate their IoT projects with a service tailored to their needs. Companies can now access fast and secure connectivity, without border barriers, and monitor usage through one platform.

Dedicated guidance from EMnify's IoT experts helps their clients expand and build competitive products, gaining an advantage in their markets and delivering unique experiences to benefit their communities. Focusing on its partners' success, EMnify's next-generation platform allows fast deployment and provides information on data usage, reducing time-to-market and increasing efficiency on a global scale.

"Most vendors focus only on the connectivity aspect, ignoring the customer's need for simplicity, deep and flexible integration, security and maintainability of their fast-growing IoT solutions," said Frank Stöcker, co-founder and CEO of EMnify. "We're transforming complex cellular connectivity into an easy to consume cloud offering by bringing the proven superior philosophies of CPaaS and Cloud-Native SaaS to IoT. This makes us the vendor of choice for digital native companies. This award from IoT Breakthrough validates our mission to revolutionize the IoT and turn its promise into reality."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"EMnify is the first independent company to fully develop and operate a mobile core network infrastructure as a native cloud service, facilitating a 'breakthrough' evolution of the IoT with a single API," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the team and all the incredible experts at EMnify for breaking through the burgeoning IoT space. We are so pleased to award them with 'M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year.'"

Transparency, security and constant innovation make EMnify the best partner to thousands of companies. Their technology experts help to efficiently deploy solutions worldwide with global cellular networks.

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 2014 by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity globally – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

