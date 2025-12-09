Emobi Partners with Flipturn to Bring Roaming and Plug & Charge-Ready Infrastructure to Customer-Managed EV Charging Sites

Collaboration connects Flipturn's site-owner-centric charging management platform to Emobi's roaming hub today while establishing a path toward JustPlug™ automation for fleets and property owners

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi , North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure, today announced a partnership with Flipturn , an EV charging company powering payments, reliability, and energy management for multifamily property portfolios, Fortune 500 fleets, and more. Through this collaboration, Flipturn has integrated Emobi's roaming and authentication capabilities into its managed charging ecosystem, enabling site owners to offer drivers seamless and secure access to a broad network of charging partners and applications.

Flipturn's platform gives businesses and property owners comprehensive control of their charging assets, from power management and uptime monitoring to payments, billing, and real-time diagnostics. By connecting that operational foundation to Emobi's roaming hub, Flipturn customers retain full ownership of their charging environments while making their chargers easier to discover, access, and monetize. Drivers using participating automaker platforms, fleet management tools, and consumer charging apps will gain a more consistent charging experience, enriched by reliable site data and unified authentication through Emobi.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Flipturn-managed chargers will join Emobi's roaming network, enabling drivers to authenticate, initiate, and pay for charging sessions with the same ease they experience across Emobi-connected public networks. The integration helps site owners drive higher utilization of their existing assets while reducing the operational complexity typically associated with multi-app access.

"Customer-managed charging sites are one of the fastest-growing segments in the EV ecosystem, yet they've historically been isolated from roaming and Plug & Charge innovations," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. "Partnering with Flipturn bridges that divide. Together, we're giving fleets, property owners, and workplaces the ability to deliver modern charging experiences using the infrastructure they already have. This is a major step toward simplifying EV charging at every type of site."

"Flipturn is built to help customers get more from the chargers they operate, whether at a multifamily building, a workplace campus, a car dealership, or a fleet depot," said Alex Guidry, Head of Partnerships at Flipturn. "Integrating with Emobi allows us to extend that value well beyond the boundaries of a single site. Our customers maintain the operational tools they rely on, while their drivers benefit from the simplicity of roaming. It's a meaningful step toward making every managed charging site feel connected, intelligent, and effortless to use."

Looking ahead, the collaboration sets up a path for Flipturn sites to become "preferred" locations eligible for Emobi's JustPlug™ technology — the company's cloud-based Plug & Charge platform that brings ISO 15118 authentication to both modern and legacy charging infrastructure. Once enabled, supported vehicles and applications will be able to plug in and begin charging instantly, without requiring on-site hardware upgrades or new firmware. This gives customer-managed sites a seamless route to fully automated charging, mirroring the experience drivers expect at next-generation public networks.

This partnership reinforces Emobi's role as the digital backbone of EV charging across public networks, fleets, and now customer-managed facilities, while strengthening Flipturn's mission to help organizations scale EV operations with dependable and cost-optimized charging infrastructure.

About Emobi

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two provisional patents, integrates with over 140,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 40 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.emobi.ai .

About Flipturn

Founded by MIT alumni from leading tech companies, Flipturn is the unified platform for EV charging. Businesses and fleets use Flipturn's software to manage charging operations, minimize utility costs, and improve charger uptime and issue resolution speed. Flipturn is backed by leading venture capital firms Accel and CRV.

