EMOBI TO PRESENT AT 2025 SXSW PITCH

Emobi to showcase first cloud-based Plug & Charge solution, JustPlug, in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi , North America's leading EV charging digital infrastructure, today announced it was selected to participate in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category for the 17th annual SXSW Pitch .

Emobi will be showcasing its streamlined Plug & Charge solution, JustPlug , which addresses key infrastructure limitations and enhances compatibility with existing systems while reinforcing security. While still following the international ISO 15118 standard, JustPlug leverages secure cloud-based technology to bring seamless Plug & Charge capabilities to a broader range of vehicles and charging networks without costly hardware upgrades. By simplifying the charging process—drivers simply plug in and charge starts automatically with secure authentication—JustPlug reduces range anxiety, expands access to hundreds of thousands of public chargers, and drives EV adoption. Designed to complement existing implementations, this innovative solution bypasses traditional barriers, ensuring interoperability across both Level 2 and DC fast chargers while maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards.

SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG, is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 7 - 15, 2025), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 589 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2025, Emobi was selected among the small group of finalists and alternates, spanning nine separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9, at the Downtown Hilton Austin. The event will then culminate with the 2025 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 9, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel. Emobi will present among the other companies in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category on March 8th from 2:30-3:30 pm.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following nine categories: AgTech & Food, Enterprise, Smart Data, FinTech & Future of Work, Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content, Robotics, Web3, Voice & Extended Reality, HealthTech, MedTech, BioTech & Accessibility, Innovative World Tech, Security, GovTech & Space, Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability, and Student Startups.

"We are honored to be selected to participate in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category at this year's SXSW Pitch," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO, Emobi. "At Emobi, our mission is to accelerate EV adoption by simplifying the charging experience for drivers everywhere. Our solution represents a breakthrough in EV charging, offering a seamless, secure, and universally compatible solution that addresses a critical gap in the current infrastructure. We're thrilled to showcase this innovation on such a prestigious platform among likeminded innovators and to share our vision for a more connected, sustainable future."

"SXSW Pitch has been dedicated to championing the startup community since its establishment in 2009. Since its inception, SXSW Pitch has strived to support the early-stage venture ecosystem, providing the resources and exposure necessary to help start-ups not only succeed but thrive," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "The 45 companies selected as finalists for the 2025 program serve as the next ambassadors of innovation across the globe. We are looking forward to having these startups take the stage in March to present their technologies to our panel of expert judges."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of participating companies, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging digital infrastructure that delivers a single point of integration that powers the EV charging ecosystem, connecting EV brands to over 120,000 charging ports across 27 charging networks in North America through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables traditional and streamlined (JustPlug) Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.emobi.ai .

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of opportunities to meet and connect with people. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and individuals come together. SXSW 2025 will take place March 7–15 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com . To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend .

SXSW's expansion into the Asia Pacific region, with SXSW Sydney starting in 2023 and Europe with SXSW London in 2025, provides new possibilities at this iconic experience. These events, each with their own distinct flavor, make South By an indispensable three-stop tour for the global creative community.

SXSW 2025 Driven by Rivian.

