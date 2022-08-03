Emobility, Electric, Propane and Natural Gas Vehicles Highlighted at Annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow educational series, hosted by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols, and produced by Event Energy Partners together with Clean Cities Georgia, kicks off this August with four tour-stops in Marietta, Fayetteville, Valdosta and Savannah. The series opens at Cobb EMC in Marietta on August 17th, followed by stops in Fayetteville at Trilith on August 18th, and onto Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta on September 13th and concluding at HBCU, Savannah State University September 14th.

Electric, Propane and Natural Gas Vehicles on display from Light Duty Sedans and Medium Duty Shuttles and Vans to Heavy Duty Trucks Blue Bird and Thomas Bus showcase the latest in alternative fuels for student transportation.

Four, half-day, events open to commercial and municipal fleet professionals and planning organizations will feature a showcase of the latest technology CNG, Electric and Propane Vehicles. Seminar speakers will include Clean Cities Georgia, Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, EPA Region 4, OEMs, Utilities and fuel providers. Events are free, but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

Cobb EMC and Gas South (1000 EMC Parkway NE, Marietta) host the series opening event on August 17 at 8:30AM with headline sponsors Blue Bird, KIA, Georgia Power Electric Transportation, Atlanta Gas Light,Gas Authority, Peachstate Truck Centers and Propane Education and Research Council . Immediately following the event at 1PM, guests will tour the campus microgrid, including the striking Solar Flower Garden and solar array which features 1.85MW DC of solar and 1MW/4 MWh of battery storage that enables Cobb EMC to operate at almost zero-carbon energy and share storage back to the grid.

The Roadshow event at Town at Trilith (290 Heatherden Ave, Fayetteville) presented by Coweta-Fayette EMC on August 18 at 8:30AM will be held in the Shipyard Building, constructed entirely from shipping containers. It also includes an electric shuttle tour of the new smart community, built around the nearly 1,000 acres of sound stages, workshops, offices and backlots that comprise Trilith Studios where some of the world's best talent in filmmaking and content producing, live and work, side by side.

The Blue-Bird EV School bus the Blue Bird Vision™ Propane bus and the Thomas Built Jouley™ EV School bus will also be on site for Georgia school superintendents and pupil transportation directors. Other vehicles on display include the 2022 KIA EV6 All-Electric Crossover with up to 232 miles of range, Ford F150 with Ingevity Adsorbed Natural Gas System, Westport Wing Power CNG F150 & Chevy 2500, 2022 Ford F-150® Lightning™ Electric, Ford F350 Super Duty Propane, Ford MachE and the DANNAR Mobile Power Station .

With the recent passage of the bipartisan, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, millions in federal dollars are heading to Georgia through the EPA Clean School Bus Program and new fueling and charging station grant opportunities administered by GDOT and the EPA for rural and underserved communities, workplaces and businesses. The Roadshow is the longest running mobile educational series and best opportunity to launch Make Ready Fleet and Resiliency planning. For more information visit www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

