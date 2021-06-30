eMobility Experience at CES 2022 Announced Test Track and Demo of Electric Bicycles and Electric Scooters Event Programming Produced by Electric Bike Events LLC

BETHESDA, Md. and LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Bike Events LLC, a wholly-owned business unit of international trade show organizer E.J. Krause & Associates (EJK), announced today the formation of the eMobility Experience at CES 2022, taking place January 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The test track will include over 50 companies with bike and scooter brands, accessories and part suppliers.

"Electric bike sales continue to surge in the bike market. E-bikes and e-scooters are some of the hottest mobility products on the market both in the United States and internationally. Bringing a test track and demo area to CES, the most influential tech event in the world, reflects the importance of this growing category," said Ned Krause, CEO of E.J. Krause & Associates. "Our team has been behind the 22 ebike test track programs running across the US since 2016, including the experiential tracks at Interbike."

"The transportation industry has evolved rapidly to cleaner, electric powered vehicles and the world's leading brands choose to showcase this tech at CES," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. "We are excited for CES attendees to see and experience the latest innovations in electric bikes and electric scooters at the eMobility Experience at CES 2022."

The 65,000 square foot test track will include hills and ramps to test the motors, handling and acceleration features of the vehicles. Once an attendee completes their test of one vehicle, they can simply return it and pick up another. Attendees will also have access to a loaner helmet to use while testing (COVID protocols in effect). The test track will be open during all active show hours of CES, January 5 through 8, 2022. You must be a registered CES attendee to experience the test drive.

"There has been a strong need for a major national bike tradeshow to keep up with industry expansion, particularly a national forum for showcasing and testing bicycles, and ebikes. This program brings the ebike brands to an international stage with attendees, retailers, media and supplier partners already all in attendance. eBikes and escooters are all technology-centric and fit the profile of CES participants well. The program and exhibit format simply makes finding and evaluating the products significantly easier," said Bill Sell, eMobility Experience program manager.

The eMobility Experience will be part of the transportation and smart cities categories at CES. The transportation and vehicle tech category is on track for record growth at CES 2022. The transportation story is growing and expanding at CES, and many companies are focused on sharing electrification and self-driving technologies. Electric bicycles and electric scooters also fit into the smart cities story CES, as they are transforming urban mobility and sustainability.

For additional information on the eMobility Experience please visit: electricbikeevents.com

SOURCE E.J. Krause & Associates, Inc.