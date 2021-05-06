emocha Health Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- emocha Health , the leading digital medication adherence program, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Technology Solution for Medication Management" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

emocha's Digital Medication Adherence solution has been deployed by customers ranging from public health departments combating tuberculosis outbreaks, to hospitals supporting transplant recipients on complex immunosuppressive regimens, to health plans supporting diabetes and asthma members. emocha's approach, combining video Directly Observed Therapy with integrated human engagement and support, is clinically validated to achieve up to 98% adherence.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, emocha's team rapidly adapted the platform to assist public health departments and health systems in tracking and monitoring symptoms of COVID-19 across their employee populations to ensure a safe and healthy workplace. This service was later expanded to include contact tracing support and symptoms monitoring for employers.

"Directly Observed Therapy is considered the gold standard of adherence, as it confirms true dose-by-dose adherence to prescribed medications rather than possession rates - a less reliable, yet often used, metric," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "emocha's high efficacy, high touch program is based on this CDC-endorsed practice, with an emphasis on people-powered technology and further developing the rapport between patient and provider. We want to offer our deepest congratulations on emocha winning our 'Best New Technology Solution for Medication Management' award."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 countries.

"This award from MedTech Breakthrough means a great deal to all of us at team emocha," said Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of emocha. "While two-way, asynchronous video technology differentiates emocha's approach, we prioritize daily human engagement and support to help patients succeed with their medications. The most deadly diseases of our time are chronic diseases which can be managed with revolutionary medications, but only if those medications are taken consistently and properly. Achieving excellent adherence requires daily medication management, which we have scaled using technology and remote nurses, pharmacists, and healthcare workers. After proving our solution in the public health sphere, we are now working with health plans and health systems to boost quality metrics and reduce costs through improved adherence."

About emocha Health

emocha is tackling one of the biggest unsolved problems in healthcare: medication non-adherence. Their Digital Medication Adherence Program empowers patients to take every dose of medication through video technology and scalable human engagement. emocha partners with health plans, health systems, employers and health departments across the country to radically improve adherence for patients with diabetes, asthma, tuberculosis, and other chronic and infectious diseases. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

