eMoney Advisor Announces Leadership Team Additions

Senior leaders Rachel Eccles and Morgan Jones bring marketing and sales expertise to leadership team

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the appointment of Rachel Eccles, senior vice president of marketing, and Morgan Jones, senior vice president of sales, to the firm's leadership team. Reporting to CEO Susan McKenna, Eccles and Jones join a team of seven other senior leaders responsible for driving eMoney's business strategy and delivering innovative solutions.

"As Marketing and Sales leaders, Rachel and Morgan have a keen understanding of the importance of aligning goals to achieve results. They have led their respective teams through periods of significant growth and built high performing teams that are well positioned to continue to meet and exceed our clients' growing needs. I am thrilled to welcome them to the leadership team and have their voices at the table helping us drive toward better outcomes for our clients and achieve our vision of financial peace of mind for all," said McKenna.

Eccles joined eMoney in 2017 with extensive experience in business-to-business marketing. The progressive roles she has had since have positively impacted the company's efforts in demand generation, events, marketing operations, retention marketing, corporate communications, content creation, creative development, product marketing, and market research.

Jones joined eMoney in 2018 with more than 20 years of experience in sales, sales management, and sales training within the technology software industry. He first led the firm's sales development function and has since held positions as vice president and senior vice president of sales leading eMoney's revenue-generating activities.

Formerly Head of Marketing and Sales, McKenna was appointed CEO in August 2022.

To view the full eMoney leadership team, visit emoneyadvisor.com/about/#leadership.

About eMoney Advisor

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. 100,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor