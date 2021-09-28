eMoney Advisor Announces New Partnership with Wells Fargo

The partnership enables Wells Fargo to offer eMoney's full-spectrum planning solutions to its financial advisors. Tweet this

"With access to our full suite of planning capabilities, Wells Fargo's financial and wealth advisors are able to lean in to planning conversations at every stage of the client lifecycle – from early accumulators to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients – allowing for more personalized advice," said Ed O'Brien, CEO of eMoney. "A partnership of this size enables our shared goal of more people benefitting from advice and planning."

First introduced at Wells Fargo to several hundred Wells Fargo Private Bank advisors earlier this year, eMoney is currently being rolled out broadly across Wealth & Investment Management. Implementation will continue into 2022. The number of Wells Fargo advisors with access to eMoney's suite of planning solutions makes this partnership the first of its kind for eMoney and a financial institution. Together, they will serve thousands of clients across the U.S.

"The foundation of any successful client relationship is our ability to understand them in a way that helps them achieve the goals they have for their money," said Michael Liersch, head of Advice & Planning for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. "Partnering with eMoney to bring sophisticated, meaningful planning tools to the table for our advisors is an important component to meeting our clients' – and our own – high expectations."

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 77,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

