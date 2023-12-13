eMoney Advisor Appoints Oscar Salazar as Head of Sales

Distinguished chief revenue officer and global sales leader joins eMoney leadership team

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the appointment of Oscar Salazar to the firm's leadership team as head of sales. Salazar joined eMoney on Dec. 11, and he reports directly to CEO Susan McKenna.

As Head of Sales, Salazar leads advisor and enterprise sales efforts across the organization to generate revenue and drive growth of new and existing relationships. He also oversees sales operations, working closely with marketing, finance, product, and affiliated teams to increase sales efficiencies and optimize performance.

"We believe that Oscar will be an invaluable addition to the eMoney team with his collaborative and customer-centric approach," said McKenna. "His passion for sales and inspiring teams will help us drive growth opportunities and aid in the continued evolution of eMoney."

Salazar brings more than two decades of experience in leading high-performance revenue organizations in the enterprise software and information technology space to his new role. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at ARCOS, Inc., where he oversaw sales, revenue operations, business development, customer success, and marketing. He's also held senior leadership roles at IFS, CA Technologies, ClickSoftware (SalesForce), TIBCO, Dell, US Surgical, and General Electric Medical Systems, Inc.

For the full list of eMoney's leadership team, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/about/leadership/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.  

SOURCE eMoney Advisor

