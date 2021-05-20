eMoney Advisor Back as Exclusive Tech Partner for the FPA Virtual Externship, Offers Scholarships to Participants

RADNOR, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced details about its participation in the FPA Virtual Externship running June 7 through July 30. For the second year in row, eMoney will serve as the exclusive tech partner, which grants all participants access to the eMoney planning platform as well as support from its in-house financial planning team. eMoney will also provide a limited number of scholarships to program participants.

"At eMoney, we are committed to supporting the next generation of financial planners," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney. "Following the success of last year's program, which had nearly 1,200 active participants, we are thrilled to continue to provide the tools necessary to help financial planners build their skillsets and jumpstart their careers in the industry. With the addition of the eMoney scholarship, we are hoping to open up access to aspiring financial planners who wish to broaden their financial planning knowledge."

Externship Experience

With the FPA Virtual Externship, FPA members and non-members can learn more about financial planning and its application, as well as technology, from their own home. The Externship is available to students, career changers, new professionals and seasoned planners. Externs get access to lessons that dive deep into unique approaches to financial planning, plus they get real-world assignments, in-depth tutorials and walkthroughs. Those attending who are currently working toward or planning to work toward CFP® certification will receive 180 hours toward the Standard Pathway for CFP Board's Experience Requirement.

As part of the Externship's curriculum, participants will use eMoney Premier – eMoney's most robust planning solution – to enhance their planning knowledge and create financial plans. Participants will also receive access to Incentive, eMoney's financial planning and wellness app, which will be used as part of budgeting and cash flow instruction. And they can use it to manage their own finances as an added bonus. Throughout the Externship, participants also have the opportunity to earn an eMoney certification to demonstrate their proficiency in the software.

"Through the Financial Planning Association's partnership with eMoney, students have a front-row seat to see what a career in financial planning entails. They are able to use the financial planning software financial planners use every day, which gives them an advantage as they enter the workforce," said Externship Coordinator Hannah Moore, CFP®. "This introduces the next generation of talent to the best financial planning has to offer through this profession-changing program."

eMoney Scholarship

The eMoney scholarship is available to anyone who would like to register for the Externship and covers the non-member price of registration. To apply for an eMoney scholarship, participants must submit 250 words or less about why they want eMoney to sponsor their participation to [email protected] no later than May 25. Recipients will be notified of their selection by May 28.



Registration for the Externship is open until June 1. To register, visit: https://fpaexternship.org/.

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 70,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal membership organization for

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. With a focus on the practice, business and profession of financial planning, FPA advances financial planning practitioners through every phase of their careers, from novice to master to leader of the profession. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor

Related Links

emoneyadvisor.com

