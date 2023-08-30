eMoney Advisor Enhances Plan Summary Report with Customizable Features

News provided by

eMoney Advisor

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Updated report provides personalized summary of client's plan

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced enhancements to its Plan Summary Report. New customizable components, including metrics and various visualizations, are now available within the Plan Summary Report, which was first launched in November 2020 to enable financial advisors to customize their deliverables to clients in ways that reflect their desired narratives or presentation styles.

"These enhancements were based on direct feedback from our users to improve both the advisor and client experience within the report," said Josh Belfiore, manager, group product management at eMoney. "A client's financial plan is extremely personal, and displaying what matters most to clients is critical in developing strong, long-term relationships."

The new features allow advisors to build custom reports for each client, enabling them to provide clients with a personal, powerful, and consolidated view of their unique financial plan. 

The Plan Summary Report — accessible via the Reports tab — allows advisors to:

  • Create custom reports that better reflect the client's unique financial plan.
  • Develop reports quickly and easily within the eMoney system.
  • Maximize time spent creating new reports by saving default preferences to repurpose with multiple clients.
  • Increase transparency and build confidence that they are focused on what is important.

Advisors can create a tailored report by choosing a layout, adding specific metrics and visuals, capturing data that is meaningful to clients, and saving the template for future use.

"The report is a powerful takeaway for clients that not only summarizes their plan but also reinforces what goals they deemed important and why they should stay focused on them," said Belfiore.

Later this year, eMoney will release multi-view functionality that allows users to view multiple reports simultaneously within Decision Center and save the views as templates. This forthcoming feature further empowers collaborative planning conversations in eMoney's most robust powerful and interactive solution.

Click here to watch a video about the Plan Summary Report updates and view details about other timely enhancements.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.  

SOURCE eMoney Advisor

Also from this source

eMoney Advisor Adds New Aggregation Connections and APIs for Advisors and End-Clients

eMoney Advisor Announces Leadership Team Updates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.