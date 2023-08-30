eMoney Advisor Enhances Plan Summary Report with Customizable Features

Updated report provides personalized summary of client's plan

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced enhancements to its Plan Summary Report. New customizable components, including metrics and various visualizations, are now available within the Plan Summary Report, which was first launched in November 2020 to enable financial advisors to customize their deliverables to clients in ways that reflect their desired narratives or presentation styles.

"These enhancements were based on direct feedback from our users to improve both the advisor and client experience within the report," said Josh Belfiore, manager, group product management at eMoney. "A client's financial plan is extremely personal, and displaying what matters most to clients is critical in developing strong, long-term relationships."

The new features allow advisors to build custom reports for each client, enabling them to provide clients with a personal, powerful, and consolidated view of their unique financial plan.

The Plan Summary Report — accessible via the Reports tab — allows advisors to:

Create custom reports that better reflect the client's unique financial plan.

Develop reports quickly and easily within the eMoney system.

Maximize time spent creating new reports by saving default preferences to repurpose with multiple clients.

Increase transparency and build confidence that they are focused on what is important.

Advisors can create a tailored report by choosing a layout, adding specific metrics and visuals, capturing data that is meaningful to clients, and saving the template for future use.

"The report is a powerful takeaway for clients that not only summarizes their plan but also reinforces what goals they deemed important and why they should stay focused on them," said Belfiore.

Later this year, eMoney will release multi-view functionality that allows users to view multiple reports simultaneously within Decision Center and save the views as templates. This forthcoming feature further empowers collaborative planning conversations in eMoney's most robust powerful and interactive solution.

Click here to watch a video about the Plan Summary Report updates and view details about other timely enhancements.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor