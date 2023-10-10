eMoney Advisor Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Jason Novak as Head of Information and Security

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the appointment of Jason Novak to head of information and security. Joining the firm's core leadership team, Novak will report directly to CEO Susan McKenna.

Jason Novak, Head of Information and Security
In his newly created role, Novak leads a team responsible for all information systems, management, and processing within eMoney, working to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of organizational data. In addition to leading corporate operations, production operations, and security, he also oversees enterprise applications, risk, and privacy initiatives.

"Over the past nine years, Jason's efforts have propelled eMoney as an industry leader in data security, a standard we will continue to elevate moving forward," said McKenna. "We're thrilled to have him join our core leadership team and evolve our information and security strategy."

Novak joined eMoney in 2014, previously serving as senior vice president of security and IT operations and director of security. With more than 20 years of information technology and security experience, he relies on diversified technical knowledge and training in numerous aspects of information technology and security, including IT infrastructure design and operations, cyber security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, social engineering, IT audit, risk management, compliance, quality assurance, business continuity, and disaster recovery. He's also proficient in AICPA SOC 2 compliance, Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standards, and various NIST and ISO information technology frameworks.

Additionally, Novak is certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). He is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) and International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Inc. (ISC)². He is a graduate of Muhlenberg College.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 115,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.9 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

