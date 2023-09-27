eMoney Advisor Introduces Multi-View in Decision Center, Improving Advisors' Ability to Collaboratively Plan with Clients through Personalized Dashboards

News provided by

eMoney Advisor

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Also releasing this month is a new Life Insurance Gap Analysis report that allows advisors to create comprehensive visual of clients' existing coverage

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced the launch of Multi-View in Decision Center, eMoney's interactive Cashflow planning tool designed to show clients a real-time view of how their financial decisions can impact their overall plan. Multi-View offers a new way to visualize the impact of plan changes across multiple reports simultaneously and provides advisors with a personalized financial plan dashboard.

Multi-View transforms the Decision Center experience by adding a new way of visualizing reports where financial advisors can add, edit, and save multiple templates of their most-used reports in one consolidated dashboard, eliminating the need to switch between screens.

"The introduction of Multi-View in Decision Center enables a more efficient way to visualize the impacts of decisions made on plan outcomes and helps convey a more succinct narrative to clients so advisors can focus on what matters most – planning conversations with their clients," said Josh Belfiore, group product manager at eMoney.

Multi-View functionality aligns with the value offered in recent enhancements made to the Plan Summary Report, which include customizable components such as metrics and various visualization options that enable financial advisors to customize their deliverables to clients in ways that reflect their desired narratives or presentation styles.

"Multi-View is the next step in helping advisors create highly personal and easy to understand plans for their clients in a timelier manner and improve their ability to plan collaboratively with their clients," said Belfiore.

Also released this month, the Life Insurance Gap Analysis report allows advisors to create a comprehensive visual of clients' existing coverage and what is needed in the case of premature death. Paired with the Life Insurance Gap Analysis solver released earlier this year, answering client questions and engaging in collaborative planning conversations on difficult topics is easier than ever. The Decision Center continues to evolve with additional insurance reports and solvers planned for the coming months.

Click here to watch a video about Multi-View and view details about other timely enhancements.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC  

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.  

SOURCE eMoney Advisor

Also from this source

eMoney Advisor Announces Continued Growth of its University Program for Aspiring Financial Planners

eMoney Advisor Enhances Plan Summary Report with Customizable Features

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.