eMoney Advisor Launches 'Heart of Advice Podcast'

RADNOR, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the launch of the "Heart of Advice Podcast." Created to help financial advisors elevate their financial planning processes and strengthen client relationships, each episode features success stories, anecdotes, methodologies and lessons learned by fellow advisors and industry experts.

Through candid conversations with a diverse line-up of guests, eMoney hosts Sasha Grabenstetter, AFC®, senior financial planning education consultant, and Connor Sung, CFP®, director of financial planning, uncover what is at the heart of it all: the deeply personal advisor-client relationship. The podcast, available in audio and video form, serves as an extension of the topics covered in the Heart of Advice blog – an eMoney resource with insights and best practices for successful financial planning engagement.

"We're thrilled to offer our financial advisors the opportunity to learn, grow and consume content in multiple formats," said Rachel Eccles, head of marketing at eMoney. "Combined with our Heart of Advice blog and other advisor resources, the podcast provides an additional way for advisors to hear success stories from their peers and implement new skills."

The first two episodes of the "Heart of Advice Podcast" are available now on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Listeners and viewers will hear from:

, CFP , RLP , CPCC , CAP , AEP , CEO of Abaris Financial Group, who talks in-depth about how she takes a holistic approach to planning by incorporating clients' values, goals and aspirations. Sonya Lutter , Ph.D., CFP®, LMFT, director of financial health and wellness and masters programs at Texas Tech University , and Michael Kothakota , Ph.D., CFP®, CEO of WolfBridge Wealth and a lecturer at Columbia University , who discuss how to help couples navigate challenging conversations.

New episodes will be available each month and cover topics like the positive role of technology on client outcomes, how to personalize the planning experience based on clientele, and what it takes to create an inclusive practice.

"As a technology partner to more than 106,000 financial professionals, the new podcast enables us to build on our expertise of creating educational, forward-thinking content that provides value to our advisor community and highlights the success stories that motivate advisors to take action," Eccles said.

To learn more about the "Heart of Advice Podcast," please visit heart-of-advice.castos.com.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

