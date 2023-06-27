eMoney Advisor Launches New Website with Refreshed Brand Experience

News provided by

eMoney Advisor

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The refreshed emoneyadvisor.com offers visitors a streamlined path to understanding the 23-year-old fintech company's products, services, people and values

RADNOR, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, recently launched a redesigned corporate website with a refreshed brand experience that reflects the company's commitment to helping advisors and enterprises provide personalized planning at scale. Site visitors can explore features within eMoney's planning platform, peruse its award-winning training, coaching and support services, view client testimonials and advisor resources, get a glimpse into eMoney culture, and more.

"We created our new site first and foremost with the advisor in mind, offering a more streamlined experience and easy-to-navigate functionality for finding relevant product information and educational resources" said Rachel Eccles, senior vice president of marketing at eMoney. "We think after exploring the new site, visitors will really get a sense for who we are at eMoney and our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients."

The content was thoughtfully curated based on eMoney research of advisors' needs. The new site provides a more user-friendly and engaging experience for financial professionals, including:

  • A clear user journey that reflects product offerings
  • A Why eMoney? section that highlights main differentiators
  • A resource center with case studies, eMoney news, and upcoming webinars and events such as the 2023 eMoney Summit

The design of the site represents eMoney's brand attributes of innovation, collaboration and agility with a focus on the advisor experience. The style, icons and color palette were designed to be clean and sophisticated, ensuring effortless usability for visitors.

The revamped website also highlights eMoney's culture with a new video capturing the eMoney employee experience, detailed leadership bios, job seeker tools, employee testimonials and information on benefits and other perks.

"We want to ensure all users who visit our website find the information they are looking for and have a better understanding of the eMoney brand," said Eccles.

eMoney's updated site went live on June 22. Visit emoneyadvisor.com to view the new site.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC  
eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.  

SOURCE eMoney Advisor

Also from this source

eMoney Advisor Partners with Externship Program for Aspiring Financial Planners for Fourth Consecutive Year

eMoney Advisor Releases New Tax Planning Features

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.