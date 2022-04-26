eMoney Advisor Returns as FPA Virtual Externship Technology Partner for Third Consecutive Year

Externship curriculum includes eMoney access, education and certification

RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced it will serve as the exclusive technology partner of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) Virtual Externship being held June 6 through July 29. For the third consecutive year, eMoney will provide all participants access to the eMoney planning platform, support from its in-house financial planning team, and the opportunity to earn the eMoney Fundamentals Certification.

As the proud technology partner, eMoney is offering scholarships to cover the program fee for participants. Anyone who is interested in participating in the Externship is eligible to apply for a scholarship. To apply, participants must submit a paragraph about their interest in the program and why they would like eMoney to sponsor their participation by May 2 to [email protected]. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 6.

"The demand for financial advice is stronger than ever, which is why it is important for us to support the next generation of financial planners with the tools that will enhance their skillset and offer exposure to technology standards in the industry," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney. "We're also focused on expanding access to a career in financial planning, and we hope providing scholarships will encourage participants to take the next step toward a rewarding profession."

The FPA Virtual Externship was first created in 2020 to support students whose internships were cancelled by the Coronavirus pandemic. Now in its third year, the Externship is available to FPA members who are students, career changers, new professionals, and seasoned planners. Throughout the program, participants can learn more about financial planning and its application, as well as technology, from their own home with in-depth lessons including a session about FinTech careers as an option for financial planning, real-world assignments, detailed tutorials and walk throughs, weekly Q&A office hours to answer eMoney questions, and self-assessments to become eMoney-certified.

As part of the Externship's curriculum, participants will have the opportunity to earn the eMoney Fundamentals Certification to demonstrate their proficiency in the software through access to eMoney Premier, eMoney's most robust planning solution. Participants will also receive access to Incentive, eMoney's financial planning and wellness app, which will be used as part of budgeting and cash flow instruction. Prior Externship participants have noted, "The externship is worth joining simply for the eMoney access."

Registration for the Externship is open until May 27. To apply for a scholarship, email your submission to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. PST on May 2.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

