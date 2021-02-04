Emory and Morehouse Recognized with Inaugural ACGME Diversity and Inclusion Award

"During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever for the ACGME to support its commitment to systemic diversity, equity, and inclusion by recognizing graduate medical education leaders making a difference. Promotion of a diverse and inclusive health care workplace fosters better health care for all," said ACGME Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer William A. McDade, MD, PhD.

"Promotion of a diverse and inclusive health care workplace fosters better health care for all."

Emory's Emergency Medicine residency displayed exceptional commitment to pathway programs into medicine and local engagement with the greater Atlanta community. "Demonstrated metrics of success with respect to diverse recruitment and retention makes them a model for residency programs," said Dr. McDade.

Morehouse School of Medicine receives the award after displaying years of dedication to pathway programs, reinvesting in the local community, and diverse recruitment and retention. Sixty percent of Morehouse alumni continue to serve in underserved areas of Georgia. "The sheer impact Morehouse has on the entire state is to be admired and aspired to," said Dr. McDade.

The Diversity and Inclusion awardees will receive free registration to the 2021 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, being held virtually February 24-26, and will be recognized in a virtual Awards Hall.

The call for submissions for the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Award is now open.

Read the full press release.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

Related Links

https://www.acgme.org

