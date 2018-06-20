Emory University School of Law Taps Instructional Design Firm to Support Online Juris Master (JM) Program

"iDesign's unique approach pairs faculty expertise with the application of cutting-edge technologies to create rigorous, rich learning experiences," said James B. Hughes, Jr., Emory Law's interim dean, "Their ability to provide real-time, live support to our faculty as they identify and leverage new pedagogical opportunities will benefit our students."

Emory is among a growing number of U.S. law schools providing online offerings to engage mid-career adult learners who demand flexibility as they develop new, marketable skills. Emerging technologies now make it easier to facilitate the sort of discussion-based, Socratic methods that typify the law school experience.

"The online Juris Master gives Emory the opportunity to expand the reach of its residential program and cement its national reputation for innovative leadership in legal education," said Whitney Kilgore, chief academic officer of iDesign.

To find more information about Emory University School of Law and the Juris Master program, please visit http://law.emory.edu.

iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. For more information, please visit http://idesignedu.org/.

