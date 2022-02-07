Emory University's Goizueta Business School to Launch the Industry's First Online Top-20 Executive MBA (EMBA) Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emory University's Goizueta Business School is launching the first top-20 online Executive MBA (EMBA) program to extend the depth, selectivity, and structure of a highly ranked executive degree program with the reach and flexibility of an online environment.

Emory's online EMBA program will be offered in flexible settings on evenings and weekends so that ambitious, seasoned professionals can further their career remotely and outside of traditional working hours. Spanning 18 months, the program will require 27 core credits, 6 immersion credits, and 24 elective credits to graduate. Applications are now being accepted for the first cohort which starts in the fall of 2022.

Goizueta now offers its top-ranked EMBA in on-campus, hybrid, and online formats. This innovative, adaptable online format is a welcome trend among ambitious, mid-career professionals, who are fueling unprecedented global demand for graduate management education, especially as the pandemic accelerates the need for leaders to prepare for a rapidly evolving future of work. The program is launched in partnership with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. A shared commitment to meeting this demand, empowering today's leaders, building community, and expanding access to high-caliber education offerings has made Emeritus and Emory University natural partners.

"Our innovative global classroom improves the student experience and engages faculty, bringing the feeling of in-person learning to an online environment. We're committed to preparing principled leaders to have a positive influence on business and society, and this is bringing us one step closer to fulfilling that mission on a global scale," said Ed Leonard, Senior Associate Dean for Graduate Programs at Emory University's Goizueta Business School. "And working with Emeritus will allow the Goizueta Business School to expand its global reach and create greater access to our learning community."

"This partnership with Emory University's prestigious Goizueta Business School to offer the first top-20 online EMBA program will help further our mission of providing global access to high-quality education by broadening the spectrum of educational offerings for working professionals. Together, we're now providing more access to online executive-level education than ever before," said Ashwin Damera, CEO at Emeritus.

About Goizueta Business School at Emory University

Business education has been an integral part of Emory University's identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University's Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, a Two-Year Full-Time MBA, a One-Year MBA, an Evening MBA, an Executive MBA, an MS in Business Analytics, a Master of Analytical Finance, a doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world's most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit goizueta.emory.edu.

Emory University is recognized internationally as an inquiry-driven, ethically engaged, and diverse community whose members work collaboratively for positive transformation in the world through courageous leadership in teaching, research, scholarship, health care, and social action. The university consists of an outstanding liberal arts college, highly ranked professional schools, and one of the larger and more comprehensive healthcare systems in the Southeast.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai.

