Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 60.86 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 13% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Emotion Detection and Recognition Market" By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Learning Processing), By Software Tool (Biosensing Tools And Apps, Facial Expression Recognition), By End User (Commercial, Enterprises), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market size was valued at USD 20.26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 60.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Overview

Emotion Detection and Recognition is a technology that identifies a human's behavior and emotion by using image processing techniques. The software tools used to detect and recognize facial changes are capable of detecting even the tiniest alterations. This technique is useful for observing body position and gestures, as well as emotions such as anger, joy, fear, and melancholy. It is increasingly being used in intelligence and security systems. Moreover, humans can swiftly and instinctively examine a variety of cues such as word choice, voice inflections, and body language to determine others' feelings. This analytical skill is most likely due to the fact that people share a common set of basic emotions.

It is Artificial Intelligence (AI), that identifies and examines various facial features in order to combine them with additional data. This can be used for a variety of purposes, including investigations and interviews, and it allows authorities to identify a person's emotions using only technology. The growing demand for intelligent artificial agents in the military and security industry is propelling the market forward. Furthermore, technological advancements have accelerated the development of IoT, AI, and deep learning, all of which are having a favorable impact on the market. Another aspect driving market expansion is the increasing adoption of wearable technology. However, the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by the expensive cost of the technology and a lack of operating experience.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are NEC Corporation, Apple, Noldus Information Technology, Tobii Technology, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Google and Sentiance.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market into Technology, Software Tools, End User, and Geography.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Technology

o Feature Extraction & 3D Modeling



o Machine Learning



o Natural Learning Processing



o Others

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool

Biosensing Tools and Apps



Facial Expression Recognition



Speech & Voice Recognition



Others

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by End User

Commercial



Defense and Security Agency



Enterprises



Others

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

